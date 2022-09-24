Nasarawa State University pulls out from ASUU strike

THE management of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, (NSUK), has announced that the institution would be reopening on Monday, September 26, 2022, after the seven-month-long ASUU strike.

The directive was given by the management in a statement signed by the Registrar, Bala Ahmed, and updated on the school’s official website on Friday, September 23.

The Registrar said after deliberations at the special management meeting held on Friday, the decision to resume formed part of the resolutions.

Resumption of all staff is scheduled for Monday, September 26, while all students are to return on Wednesday, September 28 and commence registration for the second semester.

Lectures will officially begin on Monday, October 3, 2022.

It would be recalled that the Nasarawa State government agreed to pay the salaries of university staff to facilitate the resumption of academic activities at the university.

ASUU commenced a strike in February over the Federal government’s inability to meet its demands. Several state varsities like Imo State University (IMSU), and now NSUK are pulling out of the strike.

The chairman, ASUU, NSUK chapter Samuel Emmanuel-Allu, has, however, maintained that the strike would continue and lecturers would not resume.

Emmanuel-Allu disclosed that the request for a waiver from the national headquarters of the union to suspend the strike due to the state government’s intervention has returned negative.

“We appreciate the efforts of the state governor and the intervention of the members of the house of assembly and traditional rulers, but this is a nationwide strike. We can’t just call it off,” he said.