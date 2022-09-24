28.1 C
Abuja

Nasarawa State University pulls out from ASUU strike

News
Lama Queen Godoz
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE management of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, (NSUK), has announced that the institution would be reopening on Monday, September 26, 2022, after the seven-month-long ASUU strike.

The directive was given by the management in a statement signed by the Registrar, Bala Ahmed, and updated on the school’s official website on Friday, September 23.

The Registrar said after deliberations at the special management meeting held on Friday, the decision to resume formed part of the resolutions.

Resumption of all staff is scheduled for Monday, September 26, while all students are to return on Wednesday, September 28 and commence registration for the second semester.

Lectures will officially begin on Monday, October 3, 2022.

It would be recalled that the Nasarawa State government agreed to pay the salaries of university staff to facilitate the resumption of academic activities at the university.

ASUU commenced a strike in February over the Federal government’s inability to meet its demands. Several state varsities like Imo State University (IMSU), and now NSUK are pulling out of the strike.

- Advertisement -

The chairman, ASUU, NSUK chapter Samuel Emmanuel-Allu, has, however, maintained that the strike would continue and lecturers would not resume.

Emmanuel-Allu disclosed that the request for a waiver from the national headquarters of the union to suspend the strike due to the state government’s intervention has returned negative.

“We appreciate the efforts of the state governor and the intervention of the members of the house of assembly and traditional rulers, but this is a nationwide strike. We can’t just call it off,” he said.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Why Tinubu left Osinbajo out of campaign council

THE Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has cleared the air on the exclusion of Vice...
Business and Economy

PenCom allows workers to pay mortgage with pension

THE National Pension Commission (PENCOM) has allowed workers to use their pensions to pay for...
Conflict and Security

IGP warns against illegality, impersonation, as applicants screening for Police Academy begins

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned police officers involved in the...
Education

Wike’s outbursts: Atiku facing persecution for being a democrat – Melaye

THE spokesperson, Presidential Campaign Management Committee for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the...
News

2023: Buhari, Amaechi in, Osinbajo, Dogara out as Tinubu unveils Presidential Campaign Council

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has emerged as Chairman of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWhy Tinubu left Osinbajo out of campaign council

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.