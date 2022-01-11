NASW offers Peggy Girshman Idea Grants

— 1 min read

THE National Association of Science Writers (NASW) is accepting applications and proposals for the Peggy Girshman Idea Grants.

The grants aim to support projects and programs that will help science writers in their professional lives and/or benefit the field of science writing. The total funding available for all grants in this round is $15,000.

The NASW grants committee is interested in projects led by and/or that serve underrepresented audiences and groups.

In addition, any funded projects that solicit multiple voices, whether in the form of panels, events, writing compilations, etc. will be expected to showcase a broad diversity of voices from varied perspectives and backgrounds, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, physical ability, nationality, age, socioeconomic status, and belief.

Journalists and freelance writers can apply for a US$15,000 grant.

The organiser says the committee would like to see projects that will have a wide impact on the field and applicants who carefully consider how funded work will be sustained beyond the award period.

International applicants are welcome, but proposals must demonstrate a clear benefit to U.S.-based science writers.

NASW says, “Since 2010, the National Association of Science Writers has funded projects totaling more than $562,000 to benefit science writers”.

The grant program is named in memory of Peggy Girshman, NASW’s late board member, founding member of the Grants Committee, and longtime advocate for writers.

The submission of the application deadline is February 21, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.