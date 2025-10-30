Natasha invites Akpabio, others to constituency projects inauguration

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has invited the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other lawmakers to the inauguration of constituency projects in Kogi State.

The invitation was contained in a letter read by Akpabio during Thursday’s plenary, weeks after her return from a six-month suspension.

“In marking my second anniversary as serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to invite fellow distinguished senators to join me for projects commissioning in Kogi State,” the letter read.

According to the invitation, the inauguration is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 2 in Ihima, Okene Local Government Area, with the meeting point fixed at her residence.

The senator advised lawmakers travelling by air to use the Obajana airstrip before proceeding by road to Ihima.

In response, Akpabio warmly said “Congratulations in advance” after reading the letter.

If honoured, Natasha’s invitation could mark a turning point in the rift between the two senators.

The ICIR reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for violating Senate rules after a seat arrangement brawl with Akpabio, whom she later accused of sexual harassment. Akpabio denied the allegation.

She accused Akpabio of running the upper chamber with a “dictatorial hand,” while the Senate President insisted her actions breached parliamentary decorum.

Although her suspension expired in September, she only regained access to her office in October.

Cases on the sexual harassment allegation are currently pending in courts.