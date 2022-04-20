26 C
Abuja

National theatre gets new name, gulps $100m

Health and EnvironmentEnvironment
Joseph OLAOLUWA
National theatre
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, will now be known as Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre, upon completion.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain while signing an agreement on Nigeria’s hosting of the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry.

The decayed National Theatre has been under rehabilitation after the Federal Government handed it over to the Bankers’ Committee to restore it to life.

Nigeria signed the bilateral agreement with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at the organisation’s headquarters.

Mohammed said the global conference, which will hold from November 14 to 17, 2022 would be the first event to be staged at the newly refurbished edifice.

He said, “Nigeria will be hosting the event at the National Theatre in Lagos, which is currently being renovated at a cost of $100 million under a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is the first of such renovation of the iconic edifice in over four decades. In addition to the renovation, new hubs are being constructed, within the premises of the National Theatre – for fashion, Information, technology, film and music.

“With that, the National Theatre is now known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre.

- Advertisement -

“In addition, the Lagos surface rail system to serve the National Theatre will be commissioned ahead of the Global Conference.’’

The minister, while recently inspecting the level of renovation work being carried out at the centre, had expressed satisfaction.

The ICIR gathered that since the award of contracts in March 2021, the main contractors, sub-contractors and many specialist contractors had followed a rigorous project plan of identifying and saving items of significant historical value and art, stripping away and decommissioning, carrying out integrity assessments, creating new services routes, and remodelling some of the interior spaces, including nearly 300 units of conveniences.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Agriculture

AfDB supports Africa’s climate finance with $25bn

- AfDB outlines $1bn to produce 100m tonnes of food for 200m people -  declares...
Business and Economy

Preline Limited launches takeover bid for Eterna Plc

PRELINE Limited has proceeded with a bid to acquire 1,300,000 ordinary shares - equivalent...
World News

Congolese immigrant family stricken by fatal shooting in US

By Lisa Vives WHEN Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, died at the hands of a...
Education

NECO reschedules date for common entrance examination

THE National Examination Council (NECO) has rescheduled the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), which...
News

FG unveils interactive platform that allows Nigerians’ submissions on power sector problem

THE Federal government on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 unveiled an interactive platform that will...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

As Easter celebrations wind up: Chicken, a luxury, say consumers

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAfDB supports Africa’s climate finance with $25bn

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.