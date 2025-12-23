NBA demands suspension of tax laws implementation

NIGERIAN Bar Association (NBA) has demanded the suspension of the implementation of the new tax laws, over alleged alteration to their copies gazetted by the Presidency.

The NBA expressed fears over the integrity and transparency of Nigeria’s lawmaking process over the alleged alterations to the laws.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 22, signed by its president, Afam Osigwe, the NBA said the issues arising from the passage of the laws raiser grave concerns necessitating the need to stop their implementation.

“These developments strike at the very heart of constitutional governance and call into question the procedural sanctity that must attend lawmaking in a democratic society,” the group said.

It added, “The Nigerian Bar Association considers it imperative that a comprehensive, open, and transparent investigation be conducted to clarify the circumstances surrounding the enactment of the laws and to restore public confidence in the legislative process.”

The association urged that all plans for implementing the laws be immediately suspended until the issues raised are fully examined and resolved.

“Legal and policy uncertainty of this magnitude has far-reaching consequences. It unsettles the business environment, erodes investor confidence, and creates unpredictability for individuals, businesses, and institutions required to comply with the law.

“Such uncertainty is inimical to economic stability and should have no place in a system governed by the rule of law.

“Nigeria’s constitutional democracy demands that laws, especially those with profound economic and social implications, emerge from processes that are transparent, accountable, and beyond reproach. Anything short of this undermines public trust and weakens the foundation upon which lawful governance rests.”

The body called on all relevant authorities to act swiftly and responsibly in addressing the controversy, in the overriding interest of constitutional order, economic stability, and the preservation of the rule of law.

On Wednesday, member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto, Abdussamad Dasuki, claimed that the gazetted tax laws were different from the version passed by the National Assembly.

Reacting, the House of Representatives constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the alleged discrepancies.

The suspension appeal came after the Federal Government had prepared the grounds for implementing the new tax laws from January 1, 2026, with the approval of the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC).

The committee has been tasked with overseeing the coordinated rollout of the Federal Government’s new tax reforms.