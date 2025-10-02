NEMA confirms 14 dead, 42 missing in Kogi boat mishap

NATIONAL Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that at least 14 people have died while 42 others remain missing following a boat mishap on the River Niger in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the agency, the accident occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, when a boat carrying about 80 passengers capsized while travelling from Onugwa community to Olushi village.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday, October 2, NEMA disclosed that 24 passengers have been rescued alive, while efforts are ongoing to find those still unaccounted for.

“Search and Rescue (SAR) operations commenced swiftly, leading to the rescue of 24 passengers alive. Sadly, 14 corpses have so far been recovered, while 42 persons remain missing as efforts to locate and recover them continue.

“Community divers have been playing a critical role in the rescue operation, complementing the work of official response agencies. The operation remains ongoing, and periodic updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement added.

The agency emphasised the urgent need for strict adherence to water safety rules, including the use of life jackets and the avoidance of overcrowding on boats.

The ICIR earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, commiserated with the government and people of Kogi, who had earlier said that at least 26 people died in the incident.

However, NEMA’s confirmation indicates that the actual casualty figure stands at 14, with 42 others still unaccounted for.

The state commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, stated in a press release that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo had directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide immediate relief to the victims’ families.

“This is a heartbreaking loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the entire Ibaji community in this moment of grief.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The latest incident highlights the persistent challenge of unsafe water transportation in Nigeria. An ICIR report in September documented how at least 29 people died in a boat accident in Niger State when an overloaded vessel carrying over 90 passengers struck a tree stump on the River Niger.

Similar accidents were recorded in Sokoto linked to overloading, poor maintenance, and lack of safety gear.

In December 2024, no fewer than 54 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying about 200 traders capsized in Kogi, underscoring the recurrent nature of such disasters on the nation’s waterways.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and emergency agencies have repeatedly warned against overcrowding and neglect of safety protocols. Yet, ICIR found that many communities along Nigeria’s riverine belts remain dependent on rickety wooden canoes without proper regulation, leaving passengers vulnerable.