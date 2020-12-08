Nigeria embassy in Germany sacks official caught demanding sex for visa in viral video

THE Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, has sacked Martins Adedeji Oni, a security officer, who was caught in a viral video demanding sex in return for the renewal of visa.

In November, Oni was seen in video footage on social half-naked in a hotel room arguing with a lady who accused him of demanding sex from females who applied for passport renewals.

Following the allegation, Oni was suspended while Yusuf Tuggar­, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, ordered an investigation into the incident.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the embassy said it found Oni guilty of the allegation.

“Mr. Oni was suspended from duty on 17 November after reports emerged that he had curried sexual favours in return for help with the renewal of a passport,” parts of the statement read.

“The Embassy immediately established an Investigation Committee to examine the allegations and any related issues, and to make recommendations for action.”

The statement added that the embassy found Oni culpable of violating extant codes after the committee took testimonies from the accused and other witnesses involved in the incident.

“The Investigation Committee interviewed Mr. Oni and other witnesses as part of a thorough examination of these very serious charges.

“It concluded that Mr. Oni was culpable and in violation of all the relevant codes.

“As a result, Mr. Martins Adedeji Oni’s contract with the embassy as a Local Staff has been terminated.”

Advertisement

While thanking the public for exposing the unethical former employee, the embassy stressed its zero-tolerance policy towards all abuses of office, and especially of sexual misconduct.

“The Embassy is grateful for the help of the public in tackling such abuses. As public servants, we pledge to follow all due processes as part of our continuing commitment to deliver the highest ethical & professional standards in all our operations, also at Consular & Immigration.”