Nigerian government suspends Max Air

THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Max Air Airlines for three months following an incident involving one of its aircraft at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The authority disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Michael Achimugu, on Wednesday, January 29.

“As a result of this incident, Max Air is suspending its domestic flight operations for a period of three months with effect from midnight, 31st January, 2025, to allow for an internal appraisal of its operations by its management,” NCAA said.

A Max Air aircraft, B734, with registration 5N-MBD, on landing at the Kano Airport at about 10:51 pm, reportedly suffered a wheel landing gear collapse and a tyre burst while landing on the runway.

Six crew members and 53 passengers were onboard, but none suffered any major injuries during the incident.

The runway has since been cleared and flight operations have resumed at the airport, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had further initiated an investigation into the incident.

In the statement on Wednesday, the NCAA said it would provide the required support to the NSIB on its investigation.

“It must be stated that the specific cause(s) of this incident can only be established after the NSIB has conducted its investigation,” it stated.

The NCAA said it had started organisational risk profiles for each scheduled operator, including Max Air, which is nearing its conclusion.

During the period, the NCAA said it would conduct a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air.

“The safety audit will entail a re-inspection of Max Air’s organisation, procedures, personnel, and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3(b) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, while the economic audit will critically examine the financial health of the airline to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operations.

“The resumption of Max Air’s domestic flight operations will be predicated on the satisfactory completion of this audit,” it said.

The NCAA added it was aware of the inconvenience its action might cause intending passengers of Max Air. However, it said the safety and well-being of passengers were paramount.

In July 2023, Max Air suffered a similar suspension over safety concerns on its Boeing 737 aircraft.