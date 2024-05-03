Nigerian man convicted, faces 60-year imprisonment for cyber crime in US

A NIGERIAN, Okechukwu Valentine Osuji, 39, has been convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy by a federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut, United States (US).

He faces up to 60 years in prison.

The jury, on Wednesday, May 1 convicted Osuji for operating a business email compromise scheme in several countries, including the United States.

In a statement issued by the United States’ Department of Justice on Thursday, May 2, Osuji and his accomplices, John Wamuigah and Tolulope Bodunde defrauded their victims of over $6.3 million.

Osuji was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

According to the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Nicole M. Argentieri, Osuji led a network of scammers in Malaysia and his conviction shows how the department collaborates with international law enforcement to bring criminals to justice.

“Today’s conviction is another example of how the department’s collaboration with international law enforcement partners enables us to bring cybercriminals to justice in the United States.”

The US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Vanessa Roberts Avery also released a statement noting that the conviction was made possible as a result of hard work and shared commitment between the US and Malaysia’s law enforcement officials, adding that the agency will continue to look out for cybercriminals, no matter where in the world they operate.

“While it is often difficult to identify and bring to justice cyber criminals operating overseas, today’s verdict demonstrates the expertise of the FBI and Stamford Police in uncovering this criminal network and the shared commitment of our counterparts in Malaysia to ensure that fraudsters are held accountable in a court of law,” she said.

Similarly, the Executive Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber Response, and Services Branch, Timothy R. Langan Jr, also vowed that the department would work tirelessly to bring to justice anyone who engages in criminal activities against Americans.

“This conviction is the result of hard work and close collaboration between the FBI and our local and international partners. Together, we will work aggressively to bring to justice anyone who engages in fraud and theft against Americans, no matter where they are in the world.”

Osuji was arrested in Malaysia and extradited to the United States in 2022. He is slated to be sentenced on July 24 and faces a mandatory minimum of two years on the identity theft count and a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison on the wire fraud and conspiracy counts.

His alleged accomplice, John Wamuigah, remains in Malaysia and is pending extradition proceedings, while Tolulope Bodunde pleaded guilty on February 16.