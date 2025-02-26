Nigerians react as 22-year-old Nigerian makes nominee list for Nobel Peace Prize

NIGERIANS have reacted to the nomination of 22-year-old Zuriel Oduwole for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

While some congratulated her, others expressed doubts about her ability to clinch the prestigious award.

This came after the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, congratulated Oduwole on her nomination for the prize.

Dabiri-Erewa, in her congratulatory message, said the nomination was not a surprise to her due to Oduwole’s tireless work in advocating for girls’ education over the last 12 years across Africa and the Caribbean.

She also commended her work in the area of mediation between nations in South America and the Middle East.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed optimism that Zuriel would win the topmost prize going by her determination, zeal and enthusiasm for success.

She appealed to youths to imitate the impactful spirit of the nominee and ignore any acts capable of tarnishing the country’s image.

Meanwhile, Nigerians reacted to the nomination on X with divergent views.

An X user with the name @Wale_Aduroja congratulated her.

“Congratulations as @ZurielOduwole is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The @NobelPrize recognises innovative and intellectual youths who have contributed to well-meaning developments and socio-economic growth among the global UN features of global goals on peace and security,” he tweeted.

Another X user, @JahBoi08199585, questioned Oduwole’s nomination. “But my question is where and when is she advocating all these and no one has ever heard about her? We knew Malala Yousufzai from her work in Pakistan. Even in Nigeria, she was big. But this lady, whoever is throwing her up is trying to deceive Nigerians and the world at large,” he posted.

In his tweet, an X user @Jaybraj1 declared the nomination a great accomplishment.

“Great achievement. She has put her name on the map. Greater height and I hope she wins,” he tweeted.

For X user @Chukslahero, he believes the nominee will not win the award.

“Let me be the first to say it here; she won’t win any Noble Laureate. Come back to this my quote when it’s all over,” he boasted.

In another tweet, X user @ChurchillNwagwu stated that young Nigerians are creative and could hold their own on the global stage if the right opportunities are given for them to unleash their potential.

“Congratulations, my sister; you will surely bring the prize home. Your nomination is a testament that our young Nigerians are still creative and can still hold their own on the global stage if the right opportunities are given for them to unleash their potential.

The ICIR reports that Oduwole’s dedication has earned her prestigious awards, including the Forbes Leadership Award, CARE Global Impact Award, and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon Award.

Throughout her 12-year journey, Oduwole has had the privilege of meeting with 36 presidents and prime ministers, using these opportunities to learn about and address pressing socio-economic challenges.

Her family’s rich history also played a significant role in shaping her perspective as her grandfather, Michael Oduwole, left Nigeria in 1954 to pursue a medical degree in Scotland, where her father, Ademola Oduwole, was born.

She is an advocate for peace, education, and gender equality.

At just 22 years old, she has already made a significant impact on global diplomatic efforts, focusing on education and peace.

Born in Los Angeles to Nigerian parents, her efforts have been instrumental in improving education access for marginalised communities and promoting systemic change.

One of her notable achievements was mediating a territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela at just 13 years old.

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the world’s most esteemed honours, acknowledging individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to peace and human rights. Past recipients include notable figures such as Nelson Mandela, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Wangari Maathai, and Kofi Annan.

Oduwole’s nomination is a significant milestone, not just for her but also for Nigeria, reflecting the country’s growing influence on the global stage.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the 2025 laureate later this year. While the outcome is uncertain, Oduwole’s nomination is widely seen as a victory for youth advocacy.