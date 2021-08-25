26.8 C
Abuja

Nigerians should trust rehabilitation process for surrendered Boko Haram terrorists -Irabor

Vincent Ufuoma
Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor

CHIEF of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor has pleaded with Nigerians to trust the rehabilitation process for the surrendered of Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Irabor stated this in a statement by the Director of Defense Information Benjamin Sawyerr on Tuesday.

“On the recent fear and apprehension making the rounds about the mass surrendering of Boko Haram/ISWAP ex-members, the CDS reassured Nigerians to trust the relevant agencies that have been tasked with the responsibility of planning the rehabilitation of repented insurgents.”

According to Sawyerr, the CDS, during his meeting with retired senior military officers in the North-East region in Yola, Adamawa State, had assured that the region’s security was getting better under the present leadership of the Armed Forces.

He said that solutions to security challenges in the region were resting in the hands of the region’s people, asking the military veterans to take full advantage of the security negotiations in evaluating various operations.

Irabor said their patriotic and constructive assessment of the general security situation would add value to the ongoing military offensive in the region.

“What remains very clear is the desire and will of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to speedily turn around the fortunes of the North-East to a state where everyone will be happy again,” he said.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR.

