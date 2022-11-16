Nigerians shouldn’t kill themselves for politicians – Kukah

By Faith Abeka

CATHOLIC Bishop of Sokoto Diocese and the Convener of the National Peace Committee, Mathew Kukah, has cautioned Nigerians and loyalists of politicians not to kill themselves as a show of support for their preferred candidates.

Kukah, speaking on Channels Television Programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’, said: “Political fanatics should learn a lesson from the public exchange of pleasantries between Tinubu and Atiku.”

This is coming after videos surfaced on Monday, of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, exchanging banters at the private wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

He noted that the message from the banter is that political loyalists of both frontline presidential candidates should be wise, eschew violence and not kill themselves as these people (politicians) drink from the same pool.

“These politicians are struggling, and they’ve lived their lives struggling for the national cakes which they will distribute amongst themselves. It is, therefore, in the interest of ordinary Nigerians to know that they have to vote to stay alive”, he added.

Kukah continued further by noting that enthusiasts of politicians “must understand that these politicians know themselves” despite their grandstanding and posturing.

He advised supporters of candidates all over the country to be a bit more restrained and wise.