21.1 C
Abuja

Nigerians shouldn’t kill themselves for politicians – Kukah

Politics and Governance
Editorial
Mathew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Photo: Daily Post.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

By Faith Abeka

CATHOLIC Bishop of Sokoto Diocese and the Convener of the National Peace Committee, Mathew Kukah, has cautioned Nigerians and loyalists of politicians not to kill themselves as a show of support for their preferred candidates.

Kukah, speaking on Channels Television Programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’, said: “Political fanatics should learn a lesson from the public exchange of pleasantries between Tinubu and Atiku.”

READ ALSO:

Gunmen attack church under Kukah’s diocese, kidnap priests

70th birthday: Atiku, Obi, Tinubu hail Kukah

Kukah suspends Masses in Sokoto, disclaims attack on residence

- Advertisement -

Deborah: Kukah, CSOs demand justice for murdered female student

This is coming after videos surfaced on Monday, of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, exchanging banters at the private wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

He noted that the message from the banter is that political loyalists of both frontline presidential candidates should be wise, eschew violence and not kill themselves as these people (politicians) drink from the same pool.

“These politicians are struggling, and they’ve lived their lives struggling for the national cakes which they will distribute amongst themselves. It is, therefore, in the interest of ordinary Nigerians to know that they have to vote to stay alive”, he added.

Kukah continued further by noting that enthusiasts of politicians “must understand that these politicians know themselves” despite their grandstanding and posturing.

He advised supporters of candidates all over the country to be a bit more restrained and wise.

Author profile
Editorial
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Naira strengthening against dollar not sustainable, experts say, proffer solutions

THE Nigerian currency, the Naira, has been appreciating since last week against the American...
Elections

Lawyer drags Tinubu to court over alleged certificate forgery, age falsification

A LEGAL practitioner Mike Enahoro-Ebah has dragged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives...
Politics and Governance

2023: Soludo, Obi’s campaign team in war of words

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the Labour Party Presidential Council (LP-PC) and Anambra...
News

Osinbajo expresses worry on Nigeria’s exchange rate regime, warns against arbitrage

NIGERIA'S vice-president Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria’s exchange rate regime remains a subject of worry...
National News

Police to deploy technology against kidnappers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

THE Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has said that the police commands...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNaira strengthening against dollar not sustainable, experts say, proffer solutions

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.