Gubernatorial election: INEC denies resignation of ad-hoc staff in Anambra

Anambra State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner Nwachukwu Orjj has denied the rumour that INEC ad-hoc staff employed for the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 6, 2021, have resigned massively.

Reacting in Awka on Tuesday, he said the commission had enough staff to conduct a successful election on November 6 in Anambra State.

“INEC is still in the process of recruiting the adhoc workers; in fact, we just finished the last training before this false report.

“As the head of the commission in Anambra, I am telling you authoritatively that we have more than enough manpower for the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra it,” he said.

He said none of the ad-hoc workers currently being recruited had been issued appointment letters.

“If we have not issued letters to them, how then can any of them resign?” he wondered.

He urged the media to be conscious of the impact of negative news that might scare people away from the election.

‘’Publishing negative report that will scare them is so bad,” Orji said in an interview with NAN.

Some media houses, not ICIR, reported a massive resignation of ad-hoc staff employed for the Anambra election due to the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB)’s threat.