Ogun kingship crisis: Gov Abiodun calls for calm, promises to arrest defaulters

IN reaction to the kingship crisis that led to the loss of lives and properties in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has called for calm, with a promise to arrest those behind the mayhem.

Agosasa youths had taken to the street on Monday, September 12 to protest moves by some political leaders to allegedly impose an unpopular candidate as the next traditional ruler, the Oja of Agosasa, on the town.

READ ALSO:

Governor Abiodun’s post not directed at Tinubu – Ogun govt

Disregard petition against my second term bid, Abiodun tells APC chairman

Insecurity: Makinde, Abiodun hold maiden Ogun, Oyo joint security meeting

At taxpayers’ expense, Gov Abiodun leads delegates to Abuja to thank Buhari for visiting Ogun

The development reportedly led to an altercation, which led to some angry youths setting ablaze houses and cars, and to the death of three people.

- Advertisement -

Abiodun, in a statement issued today by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed displeasure over the incident.

Condemning the incident, Abiodun described it as unfortunate and declared that anyone found culpable in the conflict would be arrested and prosecuted according to the extant laws of the state.

He said there were legitimate channels pertaining to kingship that could be used without embracing violence.

He added Ogun State was known to be peaceful and serene for investment, noting that his administration would not allow any individual or group of individuals to impede the peace being enjoyed in the state.

He reiterated that his administration would not allow the breakdown of law and order.

Calling for calm, the governor said he had directed the police to restore peace in the town and go after the defaulters for proper prosecution.