Ogun LP chapter calls for dissolution of Obi’s campaign council

OGUN State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has called for the immediate dissolution of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The chapter alleged that the Council was dominated by party leaders from the Southern part of the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the State Secretary of the party, Feyisola Michael, claimed there was “southernisation’ of the Presidential Campaign Council against the northern interest”.

Michael said the positions of the Director General and the General Secretary occupied by Doyin Okupe and Clement Ojukwu, respectively, should have been given to the North-East and the North-Central.

According to him, this should be so because the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the National Chairman Julius Abure, hail from the South.

He added that appointing the Director General and General Secretary from the North would reflect fairness and the spirit of Federal Character as enshrined in the Constitution.

In the same vein, a vote of no confidence was passed on the National Chairman of the party, Abure.

Abure was accused of plans “to illegally discontinue Ogun State LP’s litigation seeking court order on relisting of the candidates list by INEC”.

“Therefore, we hereby passed a vote of no confidence on Barr. Julius Abure, the National Chairman of LP; Chief Clement Ojukwu, National Organizing Secretary, who also doubles as the General Secretary of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council instead of the National Secretary.

“We also demand the following: That the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) be summoned immediately to avert further political unrest as the party has been hijacked by PDP dissidents through Clement Ojukwu and Bar Julius Abure,” the statement added.