35.1 C
Abuja

Omicron: FG to ban UK, Saudi Arabia, others in response to travel ban on Nigeria

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari wants security agents to apply overwhelming force against any attempt to disrupt the November 6 Anambra governorship election

Related

1min read

THE Nigerian government has vowed to put the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Canada on the red list following their decision to impose travel restrictions on Nigeria over the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika made this known in Lagos on Sunday.

He revealed that the decision would be made by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 latest by Tuesday.

“We have given our input in aviation, it is not acceptable by us and we recommend that those countries – Canada, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina – be also put on red list, as they did similarly to us,” he said.

“If they don’t allow our citizens to go into their countries, who are their airlines coming to pick from our country?

“So, I am very sure that in the next few days, between now and Monday, or perhaps Tuesday, at maximum, all those countries will be put on the red list from the PSC (Presidential Steering Committee) from the task force of COVID-19. Once they are put on the red list, which means they are banned, of course, their airlines will be banned.”

He added that though the country was going through a difficult moment, the decision had to be in the country’s interest.

- Advertisement -

The UK, Canada and Saudi Arabia have denied entry to Nigerians, following the confirmation of six cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Federal Government has condemned the decisions, especially that of the UK.

Last week, Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed described the UK’s ban as discriminatory, unfair, punitive, indefensible, and unjust.

Reporter at | Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Omicron: FG to ban UK, Saudi Arabia, others in response to travel ban on Nigeria

THE Nigerian government has vowed to put the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and...
News

Never in the history of our nation has it been this bad

By: Prof. Usman YUSUF “To sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards of...
News

ICIR wins FOI award

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) has won an award for utilising...
News

Wike explains how ‘contract variation’ in national budgets promotes corruption

GOVERNOR of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, said the Federal Government promoted corruption...
News

Security operatives repel terrorist attack in Kaduna

THE Police in Kaduna State have repelled a terrorist attack in Sabo Tasha, Chikun...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNever in the history of our nation has it been this bad

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.