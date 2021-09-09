29 C
Abuja

Ondo bans trade unions from fixing prices of goods, services

News
Vincent UFUOMA
Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Related

AS part of measures to protect residents from exploitation and price hikes, the Ondo State government has banned the regulatory roles of various trade and artisan unions in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Orientation Donald Ojogo on Thursday.

Ojogo said the decision was taken in the overall socio-economic interest of the people of the state.

He said no trade and artisan union was allowed to fix uniform prices for goods and services in the state.

“Government had, before now, watched with discomfort and dismay, the economic suffocation of the people with unimaginable increases in prices of goods and services in markets, shops and other sales outlets across the state,” he said

“Even without due regard for market forces, it is obvious that associations and unions are largely behind this unwholesome act.

“The state government has decided to act decisively even as the public deserves protection from this undesirable exploitation under some guises.

“Therefore, fixing market prices and imposing fixed exorbitant prices on the people under the guise of association or union must be stopped forthwith.”

- Advertisement -

He said individuals, artisans, traders, service providers and farmers were henceforth allowed to operate, sell their produce and render any service in any part of the state as they might deem profitable, based on the principle of demand, supply and prevailing market forces.

The statement added that membership of any associations and unions remained voluntary as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

He noted that “there shall be no sale of tickets to Artisans/Traders by any Association/Union without due approval of the state government through the Internal Revenue Service.”

“All concerned are, therefore, advised to adhere strictly to this directive as any person or group found to be flouting it will be made to face the full weight of the extant laws.

“It is to be noted too that this directive takes effect from today in all markets and sales outlets across the 18 LGAs of the state.”

In August, the state had moved swiftly to ban the state chapter of the Association of Tippers and Quarry Owners of Nigeria after it suddenly hiked the prices of sharp sand by 100 per cent.

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

News

Ondo bans trade unions from fixing prices of goods, services

AS part of measures to protect residents from exploitation and price hikes, the Ondo...
News

Lagos Assembly criminalises open grazing, passes biil on VAT collection

A bill prohibiting open grazing has been passed by Lagos State House of Assembly. The...
News

El-Rufai’s loss in Kaduna poll confirms APC’s resistance to e-transmission

THE fallout of the September 4 local council elections in Kaduna State may have...
News

We prohibited sale of beer in Kano to ensure residents aren’t intoxicated -Hisbah

THE Kano Hisbah board said that it prohibited the sale of beer to ensure...
News

Afghanistan’s youngest cabinet member heads defence ministry

THE eldest son of Taliban Founder Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid has been announced as the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLagos Assembly criminalises open grazing, passes biil on VAT collection

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.