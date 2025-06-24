One dead as police foil robbery attempt in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command foiled a robbery attempt in the Zone E Extension area of Apo Resettlement, Abuja, on Monday, June 23.

A statement released on the incident by the command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday, said the police received a distress call at about 10:30 pm from a commercial motorcycle rider about heavy gunfire in the area.

Following the call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Apo Division, Uchenna Igwebuike, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), mobilised his Ambush and Surveillance Teams to the scene.

“The attackers engaged the police team in a fierce gun battle. In a swift tactical response, a reinforcement team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Isyaku Sharu, arrived at the scene.

“The operatives responded with superior firepower, forcing the assailants to flee into the surrounding hills.”

The police added that a joint manhunt operation involving their operatives and local vigilantes was ongoing to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

However, during the operation, three persons were rescued with varying degrees of injuries.

All injured persons were immediately evacuated for emergency medical care.

According to the police, one of the victims later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital.

A green Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number GWA 620 AU, belonging to one of the victims, was also recovered at the scene.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Ajao Adewale, condoled with the family of the deceased and assured residents that the command remained committed to protecting lives and property across the Territory.

The CP also appeals to members of the public, especially residents of communities around Apo Resettlement and its environs, to report anyone seen with gunshot wounds or suspicious injuries to the nearest police station or via any of the command’s emergency numbers.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and continue supporting the police in their fight against crime and criminality.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday, June 23, said Abuja remained safe for citizens and visitors.

This came after the United States Embassy restricted staff from visiting military and government facilities in the city due to what it described as global security concerns.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICIR reported that the US Mission issued a notice warning its citizens against non-official travel to government and military institutions in the FCT.

But in a statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Nigerian government respected the right of foreign missions to issue advisories to their citizens, but emphasised that there was no cause for alarm.

Idris added that the security strategies in place in the nation’s capital had helped detect and neutralise threats before they could cause harm.

The advisory, he said, appeared to be a general precaution and not based on any imminent or localised risk.