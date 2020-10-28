Osun State to commence house-to-house search to retrieve looted items 

THE Osun State government says it will commence house- to- house search on Thursday to retrieve items looted by hoodlums in the state last week.

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State who while inspecting some of the recovered loots deposited at the parking lot of the Government House, Osogbo, warned those still in possession of stolen items to return them before the commencement of the house-to-house search by security agents.

Oyetola, while stating that the wrath of the law would be unleashed on anyone who disobeys the amnesty period, stated that about 20 per cent of the looted items have been returned.

“For us, this voluntary return of the loots is a welcome development. The intention is to assist the various owners of these items to have the opportunity of getting their properties and belongings because we believe strongly that it is going to be a big setback for them to have all these properties lost,” he said.

“What they should realise is that there are a lot of video clips and video coverage for all the looting that took place in the state. The implication of this is that there is no hidden place for anybody that looted anything in Osun.”

The Governor maintained that it is in the interest of those in possession of those items to voluntarily return all the items or face the wrath of the law after the expiration of the 72hours.

“We are not going back after this period. We are going to go from house to house to retrieve the looted items.”

Last week, some suspected hoodlums, who took advantage of the #ENDSARS protest in the state to unleash mayhem and launched an attack against private and public properties in the state.

Many items worth millions of naira were carted away. While the state warehouse housing the COVID-19 palliatives donated to the state by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), was completely looted by residents.