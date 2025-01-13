back to top

Owoade receives staff of office as Alaafin amid protest

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Owoade receives staff of office as Alaafin amid protest
Governor Seyi Makinde presenting the Staff of Office to the newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade. Photo: Facebook| Olalekan Taofik Osiade
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

OYO State Governor Seyi Makinde has officially presented the staff of office to the newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade. 

The ceremony, held at the Governor’s Office in Agodi, Ibadan, on Monday, January 13, marked the official recognition of the new monarch as head of the ancient town by the state government.

While presenting the staff, Makinde described the monarch as a custodian of Oyo’s rich heritage, destined to lead the kingdom with wisdom and integrity.

He expressed optimism that the new Alaafin’s reign would foster unity and preserve the cultural legacy of the historic kingdom.

He said, “We are assured that Oba Owoade will lead with wisdom, integrity, and a strong commitment to fostering unity.”

In his acceptance speech, the monarch pledged to prioritise the development of the kingdom and the well-being of its people.

“I will devote myself to the advancement and prosperity of the Oyo Kingdom while ensuring that the traditions and values that have sustained us for generations remain steadfast,” he stated.

The ICIR reports that the new Alaafin’s installation comes over a year after the demise of Oba Adeyemi III, who reigned for over five decades.

The Alaafin’s installation followed months of deliberations by the Oyomesi, with the traditional kingmakers, who had earlier recommended Lukuman Gbadegesin as the preferred choice to occupy the revered stool. 

Read Also:

‘I have nothing against Ayefele, he is my brother’, says Ajimobi over ‘Music House’ demolition
‘Power-drunk’ Ajimobi should clap for himself… Nigerians react to demolition of Ayefele’s Music House
10 killed, many injured in Ibadan building collapse
120 days after, Buhari yet to act on Shittu’s NYSC scandal

However, despite his selection by the Oyomesi, who have the responsibility of vetting and recommending kings, Owoade was appointed by the state government on January 10, paving the way for his coronation.

Consequently, the Oyomesi opposed the appointment, describing it as illegal and invalid.


     

     

    In a letter addressed to the governor and signed by their lawyer, Adekunle Sobaloju, on Friday, January 10, five of the Oyo kingmakers declared the appointment null and void, asserting that they had not recommended the appointee to the state government.

    The kingmakers, who made this declaration include Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; and Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo.

    Others are Wahab Oyetunji, a warrant chief stand-in for Asipa of Oyo; and Gbadebo Mufutau, a warrant chief stand-in for Alapinní of Oyo.

    Although there were controversies surrounding Gbadegesin’s recommendation, the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, in 2023, insisted that the selection process adhered to due process and was unanimously approved by all seven kingmakers.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement