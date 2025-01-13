Owoade receives staff of office as Alaafin amid protest

OYO State Governor Seyi Makinde has officially presented the staff of office to the newly appointed Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade.

The ceremony, held at the Governor’s Office in Agodi, Ibadan, on Monday, January 13, marked the official recognition of the new monarch as head of the ancient town by the state government.

While presenting the staff, Makinde described the monarch as a custodian of Oyo’s rich heritage, destined to lead the kingdom with wisdom and integrity.



He expressed optimism that the new Alaafin’s reign would foster unity and preserve the cultural legacy of the historic kingdom.

He said, “We are assured that Oba Owoade will lead with wisdom, integrity, and a strong commitment to fostering unity.”

In his acceptance speech, the monarch pledged to prioritise the development of the kingdom and the well-being of its people.

“I will devote myself to the advancement and prosperity of the Oyo Kingdom while ensuring that the traditions and values that have sustained us for generations remain steadfast,” he stated.

The ICIR reports that the new Alaafin’s installation comes over a year after the demise of Oba Adeyemi III, who reigned for over five decades.

The Alaafin’s installation followed months of deliberations by the Oyomesi, with the traditional kingmakers, who had earlier recommended Lukuman Gbadegesin as the preferred choice to occupy the revered stool.

However, despite his selection by the Oyomesi, who have the responsibility of vetting and recommending kings, Owoade was appointed by the state government on January 10, paving the way for his coronation.

Consequently, the Oyomesi opposed the appointment, describing it as illegal and invalid.

In a letter addressed to the governor and signed by their lawyer, Adekunle Sobaloju, on Friday, January 10, five of the Oyo kingmakers declared the appointment null and void, asserting that they had not recommended the appointee to the state government.

The kingmakers, who made this declaration include Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; and Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo.

Others are Wahab Oyetunji, a warrant chief stand-in for Asipa of Oyo; and Gbadebo Mufutau, a warrant chief stand-in for Alapinní of Oyo.

Although there were controversies surrounding Gbadegesin’s recommendation, the Bashorun of Oyo, Yusuf Akinade, in 2023, insisted that the selection process adhered to due process and was unanimously approved by all seven kingmakers.