Photos: Amotekun nab 18 suspected bandits with cache of ammunition in Ondo State

News
Vincent Ufuoma
The suspects

NOT less than 18-persons suspected to be bandits have been arrested in Ondo State by men of the state’s Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun.

According to a statement by the State’s Amotekun Commander Adetunji Adeleye, the suspects were intercepted in a bus in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the State on Friday.

He said the arrested bus was among the three buses that had escaped from different checkpoints in the state.

The suspects were said to have taken off from Kastina State before arriving at the state.

According to him, “500 daggers and different sizes of knives and guns” were found hidden inside the bus.

The suspected bandits paraded by Amotekun Corps in Ondo State
Daggers found inside the vehicles
Daggers and different kinds of knives found with the suspects
Locally-made guns and bullets found with the suspects

 

 

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR.

