Police arrest suspected ESN member in Katsina

THE Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the state.

In a chat with The ICIR, the spokesman of the Police Command, Gambo Isah, said the suspect, identified as 19 years old David Eric Uchenna, also known as Ibrahim Muhammed, was arrested at Kofar Sauri Quarters within the Katsina metropolis.

“Yes it is true,” Isah said when contacted by The ICIR.

A statement made available to The ICIR by the police spokesperson disclosed that Uchenna, an indigene of Enugu State, said he used to be under one of the ESN leaders, Emenike (aka SAPALE), and they have over 400 members in their camp located at Akpogozie forest in Orji River LGA.

According to the statement, Uchenna claimed that he is no longer a member of ESN.

“Truly, I am no longer with them. In fact, I am on their wanted list,” Uchenna said, according to the statement.

The PPRO, who paraded the alleged ESN member alongside other suspects, noted that Uchenna, who is “strongly suspected to be a kidnapper, confessed that his gang kidnapped someone in Imo State and collected the sum of ten million naira (N10,000,000) as ransom but he stole the sum of seven hundred (N700,000) out of the ransom and escaped to Katsina State, along with two of his allies, Chukwuemeka and Chinemerem, who had since left Katsina to evade arrest”.

- Advertisement -

Isah added that Uchenna also confessed to having committed a series of crimes, including armed robbery and kidnapping within the North-East region.