Police foil kidnapping attempt in Abuja’s Byazhin forest, recover AK-47 rifle

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has foiled a planned kidnapping operation in Byazhin Forest, Abuja, recovering an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and preventing what could have been another major attack in the nation’s capital.

A statement signed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday, October 14, said the operation was carried out following credible intelligence from the Force Headquarters Technical Intelligence Unit, which revealed that a notorious bandit leader identified as Idrisa, also known as “Mai Duna,” had concluded plans to launch coordinated assaults on several villages around Byazhin.

The police said acting swiftly on the intelligence, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command deployed tactical teams on October 10, 2025, at about 9 p.m., and mounted an ambush along the suspected routes of the criminals. At about 1 a.m. the next day, officers sighted two groups of heavily armed bandits advancing toward the area. A fierce gun battle ensued and lasted about 20 minutes before the gang was overpowered. The assailants fled into the forest with gunshot wounds.

According to the police, reinforcements from nearby formations and military support were deployed to secure the area and block possible escape routes. A search of the scene led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a defaced serial number, one magazine, and thirty rounds of live 7.6mm ammunition.

The FCT Commissioner of Police commended the swift response of the tactical teams, noting that the operation prevented what could have been a significant breach of public safety. He also directed medical facilities in the FCT and neighbouring states to report any persons presenting with gunshot wounds to the nearest police formation immediately.

The command urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the emergency lines.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over insecurity in Abuja, where residents have in recent months faced waves of kidnapping, robbery, and cult-related violence.

A previous report by The ICIR highlighted multiple kidnapping and robbery incidents across communities such as Lugbe, Mpape, and Kuje, despite several police operations that led to the rescue of abducted victims. In July, suspected cultists attacked a police post in Apo-Waru after a failed raid, while a school caregiver and toddler were murdered in Dawaki in a separate incident that shocked residents.

Although police authorities have announced a 15 per cent drop in crime rate within the FCT, recent attacks continue to raise questions from security analysts about public safety and the adequacy of intelligence-led policing in Nigeria’s capital.