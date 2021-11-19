Police foils attempt to abduct clergyman, arrest kidnappers in FCT

— 1 min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has foiled a kidnap attempt on a clergyman and arrested some suspected kidnappers.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh said the leader of a kidnapping gang was arrested in a covert operation along with some members of the criminal outfit.

“The operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the FCT Police Command, in a covert operation, today, 19th November, 2021, arrested one Mallam Bala and the gang leader of a notorious kidnapping gang, one Abdullahi Ruwa AKA Juli at Atako forest of Kuje Area Council,” the statement said.

Adeh said the arrests follows information obtained by the Command, which revealed the plan by the criminal group to kidnap a clergyman at Nukku Village in the Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

The suspects were arrested while perfecting techniques toward executing the criminal act, she said.

Adeh explained that the suspects equally revealed to the police team how they have carried out several kidnaps for ransom operations in the past.

Two mobile phones with unique lines were recovered from Mallam Bala, which he used in communicating with other gang members while they perfected their plans.

Two Gionee mobile phones, which the gang uses in contacting the families of their victims for ransom, were also recovered from Abdullahi Ruwa.

In another development, acting on a tip-off, police operatives from Dawaki Division arrested one Awal Abdullahi, a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate that has been on the watch-list of the police.

Upon his arrest, the suspect revealed how he participated in two kidnap operations carried out by his gang recently.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of one Isah Yusuf and three other members of the syndicate,” the statement added.

The police said efforts are being made to arrest other gang members in the two operations that are still at large.

All the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation, the statement further disclosed.

Police Commissioner Sunday Babaji reiterated the Command’s commitment to contain threats to public safety in the FCT.

The Command equally urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

FCT police spokesperson Adeh confirmed the development when she was contacted by The ICIR.