32.9 C
Abuja

Police foils attempt to abduct clergyman, arrest kidnappers in FCT

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday

Related

1min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has foiled a kidnap attempt on a clergyman and arrested some suspected kidnappers.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh said the leader of a kidnapping gang was arrested in a covert operation along with some members of the criminal outfit.

“The operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the FCT Police Command, in a covert operation, today, 19th November, 2021, arrested one Mallam Bala and the gang leader of a notorious kidnapping gang, one Abdullahi Ruwa AKA Juli at Atako forest of Kuje Area Council,” the statement said.

Adeh said the arrests follows information obtained by the Command, which revealed the plan by the criminal group to kidnap a clergyman at Nukku Village in the Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

The suspects were arrested while perfecting techniques toward executing the criminal act, she said.

Adeh explained that the suspects equally revealed to the police team how they have carried out several kidnaps for ransom operations in the past.

Two mobile phones with unique lines were recovered from Mallam Bala, which he used in communicating with other gang members while they perfected their plans.

- Advertisement -

Two Gionee mobile phones, which the gang uses in contacting the families of their victims for ransom, were also recovered from Abdullahi Ruwa.

In another development, acting on a tip-off, police operatives from Dawaki Division arrested one Awal Abdullahi, a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate that has been on the watch-list of the police.

Upon his arrest, the suspect revealed how he participated in two kidnap operations carried out by his gang recently.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of one Isah Yusuf and three other members of the syndicate,” the statement added.

The police said efforts are being made to arrest other gang members in the two operations that are still at large.

All the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation, the statement further disclosed.

Police Commissioner Sunday Babaji reiterated the Command’s commitment to contain threats to public safety in the FCT.

- Advertisement -

The Command equally urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

FCT police spokesperson Adeh confirmed the development when she was contacted by The ICIR.

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Crime

Police foils attempt to abduct clergyman, arrest kidnappers in FCT

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has foiled a kidnap attempt...
News

EFCC confirms investigation of Peoples Gazette Publisher Samuel Ogundipe over blackmail

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has confirmed that it is investigating the...
News

Buhari to consider Igbo leaders’ request for Nnamdi Kanu’s unconstitutional release

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said he would consider Igbo leaders' request for unconstitutional release...
National News

US Secretary of State Blinken lists obstacles to democracy in Africa

UNITED States Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken, who is currently visiting Nigeria, has listed...
News

Over 77,000 sign petition to jail Buhari over Lekki Toll Gate killings

A PETITION seeking to jail President Muhammadu Buhari over the shooting of #EndSARS protesters...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEFCC confirms investigation of Peoples Gazette Publisher Samuel Ogundipe over blackmail

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.