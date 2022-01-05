Police repel terrorist attack in Zamfara

— 1 min read

THE Zamfara State Police say they repelled a terrorist attack along Gusau – Tsafe – Funtua Road on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the Command Mohammed Shehu, on Wednesday.

He said two of the terrorists sustained fatal injuries during the shoot-out with security operatives who acted on a distress call from community members.

“On receiving the distress, the Police Operatives swung into action and mobilised to the bandits’ location where a serious gun battle ensued.

“The Police operatives successfully dislodged the hoodlums, and as result, two (2) bandits were fatally injured while others escaped with possible gunshot wounds,” it read.

Shehu also said live ammunition and other gadgets were recovered from the terrorists, urging residents to continue providing security operatives with valuable information.

“Exhibits recovered include: Twenty-two (22) rounds of live ammunition, one (1) operational motorcycle and two (2) Tecno handsets belonging to the bandits were recovered from the scene.

“The command appreciates the People of Zamfara State for their unalloyed collaboration and synergy with the Police and other security agencies, and urged them to sustain the tempo,” it read.

Zamfara is one of the states in Northern Nigeria which have experienced an upsurge in terrorism recently.