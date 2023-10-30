Police Special Intervention Squad set to take off in 10 states

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is set to launch Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in 10 pilot states.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed this on Monday, October 30, at the retreat for senior officers of the Force in Owerri, Imo State.

To combat the threat of violent crimes in the nation, the IGP said one of his top priorities was to create the squad,’ which would be a reserve group of officers with specialised training to respond promptly during crises.

The squad will take effect in ten pilot states, after which it will be launched n the remaining 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the pilot states that were selected based on the most recent violent crime assessment across the country.

“The establishment of a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), a standby team of specially trained officers to rapidly intervene in significant incidents, which was immediately announced on my assumption of office, is considered an immediate priority in this effort.

“The Squad will be deployed in each command to deal with the state’s salient security challenges,” Egbetokun stated.

He announced plans to establish a Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to deal with security threats in August when he led the Police management team on a courtesy call to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf.

He solicited the support of the Kano State government to succeed, with Kano being one of the pilot states.

He said he would equip the squad with well-trained and well-remunerated personnel to meet the nation’s security challenges.