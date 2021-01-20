Prophecies gone wrong: ‘Men of God’ who falsely predicted Trump second-term win

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.



DURING the 2020 United States presidential election, ‘prophets’ and pastors across the globe made predictions that Donald Trump, the 45th US president would defeat the Democrat candidate, Joe Biden, but, their prophecies never came to pass.

One of the latter-day prophets is Jeremiah Johnson, a Charlotte, N.C.-based evangelist who predicted Trump’s triumph in the US 2016 election because according to him, God had shown Trump would secure a second term in office.

On his official Instagram profile, Johnson narrated a long revelation where he saw ‘two old women’ rescue Trump in a race.

The prophet translated this to mean that the 74-year-old Trump would again secure a win over the Democrat candidate.

However, Johnson’s prophecy did not come true, Trump was ousted according to the official declaration by the US election commission and later upheld by the US congress.

Johnson eventually apologised over his unfulfilled prophecy in a video posted on his Instagram page adding that he had gotten death threats from people who called him a false prophet.

Some Christian congregations, Conservative Christians, missionaries and individual also hold the belief that Trump’s second term bid is in connection with the fulfilment of a religious prophecy.

Rick Perry, the outgoing US Secretary of Energy had in an interview with Fox News had referred to Trump as the “Chosen One”, arguing that God uses imperfect people to fulfil his prophecies.

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Perry said, naming several Biblical figures. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect,” Perry said.

Fox & Friends preview an interview with Rick Perry, where he says that Trump is "the chosen one" and "sent by God to do great things" Pete Hegseth: "God has used imperfect people forever," but what Trump "has withstood is unlike what really any other mortal could understand" pic.twitter.com/ITDAErMJiN — Courtney Hagle (@CourtneyHagle) November 24, 2019

Believing the biblical narrative, Trump adopted the religious reference, describing himself as ‘the Chosen One’ while addressing journalists over trade matters with China.

“Somebody had to do it, I had to do it, I am the Chosen One,” Trump said while looking up.

Another pastor, Kris Vallotton, the resident pastor at the Bethel Church, Redding, California, also took the same stance as Johnson during the electioneering period, he claimed that Trump would lead the US for another four years.

Valloton said this to the public and his over 11,000 members of the Non-denominational church but his prophecy did not come through.

After the outcome of the presidential 2020 election, Valloton released an apology video stating that he had, in fact, predicted that Trump would not be impeached but would go on to win his second term in office.

“I really want to apologise, sincerely apologise, for missing the prophecy about Donald Trump,” said Vallotton. “I was completely wrong, I take full responsibility for being wrong, there’s no excuse for it. I think it doesn’t make me a false prophet, but it does actually create a credibility gap,” Valloton posted.

‘African Angels’ that refused to arrive

Paula White-Cain, a televangelist and spiritual adviser to Trump, during a prayer service requested for “Angels from Africa and South America” to come to Trump’s aid in securing a second term and claimed she could “hear” a sound of victory.

“I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done,” she said.

“For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now… In the name of Jesus from South America, they’re coming here,” the televangelist said.

Unfortunately, the African and South American Angels never came to rescue as Biden is set to be inaugurated as US president today January 20.

Nigerian Pastors with visions from the US

Taribo West, a former super eagles player turned pastor is among the Nigerian pastors who claimed that Trump would win the November 2020 US presidential elections.

“Donald Trump will win the election with a slight, split edge over Joe Biden, so quote me, I want it to be out before time,” said West but his prophecy was wrong. Trump did not win.

Former Super Eagles player turned Pastor, Taribo West also prophesied about Trump’s win, Saying Trump will win the US Presidential election with a slight margin over Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/zFlHHQdDsc — Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) November 10, 2020

David Elijah, a pastor at Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Yaba, Lagos state in a viral video also claimed that Trump would emerge victorious at the 2020 US polls.

Elijah claimed that his prophecy shows that a popular politician in the United States would commit suicide because Donald Trump is going to win again.

These “prophecies” of winning a second term never came through as Joe Biden is elected the 46th president of the United States following his victory at the polls.

According to the official record, Biden won a total of 306 electoral colleges against Trump’s 232, crossing the 270 threshold of the United States.