31.1 C
Abuja

Residents protest alleged plan to dethrone Osogbo monarch

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Oba Jimoh Oyetunji/PC: Megalcon Megazine
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

RESIDENTS of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, have protested against an alleged plan by the state government to dethrone the Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Oyetunji.

The protesters were seen marching through Osogbo metropolis before converging at the state government secretariat on Thursday.

Armed with various placards, the protesters led by the leader of Osogbo village heads Jimoh Buraimo, accused the Governor Isiaka Gboyega-led state government of witch-hunting the traditional ruler.

The placards had inscriptions such as ‘Don’t cause confusion and violence in Osogbo’, ‘Stop attempt to depose Oba Jimoh Oyetunji,’ amongst others.

Addressing journalists, Buraimo alleged that clandestine moves by the government to depose Oba Oyetunji without any just cause were hinged on a legal tussle between the monarch and one of the ruling houses in Osogbo.

The chief warned that the plot could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“The current attempt being made by the state government is capable of disrupting the existing peace in Osogbo and Osun State in general,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“It is equally an attempt to usurp the power and function of the judiciary to adjudicate on the matter currently pending in the court of law and it is highly prejudicial to and contemptuous of the process of the honourable court of Osun State.

“It is to be noted that we cannot accept this unlawful attempt which will portray Osun State Government as highly insensitive and blind to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Osun State.”

He added that the institution of Ataoja of Osogbo is the custodian of the city’s traditional heritage, stating that an attempt to illegally remove the occupant of the office is an “affront on our traditional inheritance which shall be resisted legally”.

Buraimoh vowed that Osogbo indigenes would not allow moves to remove the monarch, adding that they are ready to resist the conspiracy to cause disunity, chaos, violence and disharmony in the state.

However, the Osun State Government has dismissed reports of the alleged plot to remove the monarch.

In a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, the government warned against peddling falsehoods capable of inciting the people against the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Omipidan described allegation that the governor planned to remove the Ataoja as an attempt by agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pitch the people against the governor and his government.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Nigeria’s oil production rises above one million bpd

THE Nigerian government's offensive against oil theft seems to be paying off as oil...
News

Why we engaged NNPCLtd, stakeholders on transparency in oil, gas sector – Reps

THE chairman, House of Representatives committee on anti-corruption, Shehu Garba, said the legislative transparency...
National News

Police Area Command created for Abuja-Kaduna train route – NRC

THE Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Fidet Okhiria has said a Police...
Elections

INEC to sanction 23 officials for illegal voters registration

THE Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would sanction 23 of its officials...
Judiciary

Court insists EFCC must produce Kano APC senatorial candidate for trial

A FEDERAL High Court in Kano has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice Area Command created for Abuja-Kaduna train route – NRC
Next articleWhy we engaged NNPCLtd, stakeholders on transparency in oil, gas sector – Reps

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.