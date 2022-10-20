30.1 C
Abuja

SBM releases data on #ENDSARS panel

Lama Queen Godoz
A blood stained national flag became the symbol of the 'Lekki massacre', when soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters during the #EndSARS protests
SBM Intelligence has released data on the #ENDSARS panels which were set up in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in a Tweet by SBM Intelligence on Thursday.

Agitations by the #EndSARS protesters led the National Economic Council (NEC) to establish judicial panels to probe allegations of human rights violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force in all the states.

According to the SBM, 23 states have concluded and submitted their reports, which include findings, and recommendations to dismiss, discipline and demote police officers found wanting.

Seven states refused to establish panels. They are Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara.

Meanwhile, seven states are yet to submit their conclusive reports. These include Anambra, Bauchi, Cross River, Enugu, Katsina, Kwara, and Taraba.

Youths who protested at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos during your #EndSARS protest were reportedly shot at by troops of the Nigerian Army on October 20, 2020.

