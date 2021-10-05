Senate confirms EFCC secretary, other board members

— 1min read

The nominees were confirmed during Tuesday’s plenary after the consideration of the report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

Chairman of the Committee Suleiman Abdu Kwari said the nominees responded to questions posed by members on how they would contribute to achieving the commission’s mandate when they appeared before the panel for screening.

He added that the committee, after scrutinising their credentials, was satisfied that the nominees had the requisite experience, integrity, professional competence and industry to discharge the functions for which they were nominated.

He said there was no adverse security report or petitions against any of them.

The ICIR had reported how President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter dated September 17, 2021, asked the Red Chamber to confirm the appointments of the nominees.

The president nominated George Abang Ekpungu from Cross Rivers State as the secretary of the commission.

Others who were nominated as members included: Lukman Mohamed (Edo State), Anumba Adaeze (Enugu State), Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara) and Yahaya Muhamed (Yobe).