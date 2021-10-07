31.1 C
Abuja

Why Nigeria’s debts are rising -Buhari

News
Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammadu Buhari

Related

2mins read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said the reason for Nigeria’s rising debts was because his administration spent its way out of two recessions.

Buhari stated this while presenting the 2022 appropriation bill to the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

He noted that the recoveries from the two recessions would not have come as fast as they did without the sustained government expenditure funded by debt

“As you are aware, we have witnessed two economic recessions within the period of this administration. In both cases, we had to spend our way out of recession, which necessitated a resort to growing the public debt,” he said.

Buhari, whose tenure will end in 2023, said he had a short term target to grow Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product ratio by 15 per cent in 2025.

He said Nigeria did not have a debt sustainability problem but that of generating revenue.

“Our target over the medium term is to grow our Revenue-to-GDP ratio from about 8 percent currently to 15 percent by 2025. At that level of revenues, the Debt-Service-to-Revenue ratio will cease to be worrying,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Put simply, we do not have a debt sustainability problem, but a revenue challenge which we are determined to tackle to ensure our debts remain sustainable.

“Very importantly, we have endeavoured to use the loans to finance critical development projects and programmes aimed at improving our economic environment and ensuring effective delivery of public services to our people.”

According to the Debt Management Office, Nigeria’s total public debt currently stands at N35.1 trillion.

Nigeria had recession in 2016 due to oil market lows and poor management of the foreign exchange market. The country saw another recession in 2020 due to COVID-19-induced interruptions globally.

Buhari has borrowed a lot of money in dollars, jeopardising a dollar-strapped economy while ignoring other means of raising revenue.

Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Chinyere Almona had said that Nigeria should first identify its array of corporate, physical, intangible, human assets and determine their worth.

Corporate assets should be securitised via public share issuance to raise equities. A typical example is Saudi Aramco’s IPO of 2019, where $25.6 billion was raised after the oil firm sold a 1.5 per cent stake to private investors, thereby establishing the value of Aramco to be over $2 trillion,” she said, in an emailed statement to The ICIR.

- Advertisement -

Partner & Chief Economist of PwC Nigeria Andrew S. Nevin had said that Nigeria had $900 billion worth of dead assets in residential, real estate and agriculture land that should be revitalised and converted into liquid assets.

“If we want to get to where we want, we have to turn the dead assets into live assets,” Nevin said at Nairametrics Roundtable monitored by our reporter on August 7.

He explained that Nigeria must begin to drive export growth and diversification through services, noting that two-thirds of the global economy comprised higher-value services than physical goods.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Why Nigeria’s debts are rising -Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said the reason for Nigeria's rising debts was because his administration...
News

Zamfara bandits kill 18 in night attack

NO fewer than 18 villagers in Zamfara State were killed during an attack by...
News

Eighty-seven terrorists feared dead as ISWAP launches reprisal attack on Boko Haram camp

FIVE days after a group of terrorists affiliated to Boko Haram eliminated 24 Islamic...
Media News

ICFJ, WHO offer course on violence prevention reporting

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), is...
News

Living under high tension wires: Abuja residents gamble with death

SOME power lines known as high voltage cables or high tension wires transmit electrical...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleZamfara bandits kill 18 in night attack

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.