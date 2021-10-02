30.9 C
Abuja

Buhari, APC should not be allowed to determine Nigeria’s destiny in 2023 – Sani  

Politics and Governance
Olugbenga ADANIKIN
Shehu Sani, lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Related

2mins read

FORMER Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani says the country is under terrorism siege and Nigerians should not allow President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to determine destiny of the country in 2023.

Sani, who contested and won the senatorial seat under the platform of the APC, said Southern Kaduna had become a slaughter slab while the northern part of the state had remained a theatre of kidnapping, stating that the problem should not persist.

He disclosed this at the weekend while decamping to the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State. He was received by members of the party at the PDP state secretariat.

“So far, we have been divided by the present leaders on ethnic and religious lines, and they also sow seeds of discord among us. Our people are under the siege of terrorism. It is time the PDP says enough is enough and rescues the nation from their hands,” he said.

“The people of Kaduna and Nigeria as a whole have been able to experience the fundamental difference between what happened yesterday and what happened today.”

The civil rights activist emphasised the rising insecurity in the country, economic challenges and scores of other problems confronting the nation.

“Our people are being killed every day like chickens. Southern Kaduna has become a slaughter slab; Central Kaduna has become a theatre of kidnapping. Our leaders have lost the morality, honour, and integrity to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“National debt is rising and the value of the national currency is falling daily. The government has lost focus. Just a few days ago, over 45 people were killed in Southern Kaduna. Also, just yesterday, bandits invaded a town in Niger State where more than 500 soldiers were stationed. They operated for more than four hours in broad daylight. This is unbelievable. Where is the Government in Nigeria?” he added.

The news of one form of insecurity or the other has become a new normal in the country, even as the country celebrated its 61st Independence anniversary on Friday, October 1, amidst demand for Buhari’s resignation.

Prominent Nigerians, international communities, and other citizens are worried about the woes confronting the nation.

The rising insecurity, free fall of the naira, declining foreign direct investment, disturbing unemployment rate and rising inflation, among others, are new realities.

However, he sought collective efforts to rescue the nation upon Buhari’s tenure completion.

He was a member of the 8th Senate.

The former lawmaker later told chieftains of the opposition party to start designing strategies to rescue the country.

- Advertisement -

The APC-led administration, he noted, had failed the country and lacked the capacity to unite or further develop it.

“We should start working out a master plan for Nigeria. After we have taken over democratically, we should restore peace and order that will be a foundation for economic resuscitation.”

In his remarks, the PDP State Chairman Felix Hassan welcomed Sani’s decision to join the party.

While applauding the former senator, he said only unity of purpose would help salvage the nation from its current predicaments.

Olugbenga is an Investigative Reporter with The ICIR. Email address: [email protected] Twitter handle: @OluAdanikin

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Politics and Governance

Buhari, APC should not be allowed to determine Nigeria’s destiny in 2023 – Sani  

FORMER Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani says the country is under...
Business and Economy

Sanusi describes fuel subsidy as scam, regrets protest that stopped Jonathan’s attempted removal

FORMER Emir Of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Friday, described Nigeria’s petrol subsidy regime...
News

Profiling Obanikoro’s son who canvassed closure of domiciliary accounts to fix naira debacle

SINCE the gradual slip of naira to N570/$ at the parallel market, most Nigerians...
Featured News

Sanusi Lamido says Nigeria’s diversity idea does not favour ordinary citizens

FORMER Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido...
News

Again, Buhari blames middlemen for higher increase in food prices

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has again blamed the activities of 'middlemen' for the sporadic increase...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSanusi describes fuel subsidy as scam, regrets protest that stopped Jonathan’s attempted removal

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.