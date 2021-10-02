Buhari, APC should not be allowed to determine Nigeria’s destiny in 2023 – Sani  

— 2mins read

Sani, who contested and won the senatorial seat under the platform of the APC, said Southern Kaduna had become a slaughter slab while the northern part of the state had remained a theatre of kidnapping, stating that the problem should not persist.

He disclosed this at the weekend while decamping to the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State. He was received by members of the party at the PDP state secretariat.

“So far, we have been divided by the present leaders on ethnic and religious lines, and they also sow seeds of discord among us. Our people are under the siege of terrorism. It is time the PDP says enough is enough and rescues the nation from their hands,” he said.

“The people of Kaduna and Nigeria as a whole have been able to experience the fundamental difference between what happened yesterday and what happened today.”

The civil rights activist emphasised the rising insecurity in the country, economic challenges and scores of other problems confronting the nation.

“Our people are being killed every day like chickens. Southern Kaduna has become a slaughter slab; Central Kaduna has become a theatre of kidnapping. Our leaders have lost the morality, honour, and integrity to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

“National debt is rising and the value of the national currency is falling daily. The government has lost focus. Just a few days ago, over 45 people were killed in Southern Kaduna. Also, just yesterday, bandits invaded a town in Niger State where more than 500 soldiers were stationed. They operated for more than four hours in broad daylight. This is unbelievable. Where is the Government in Nigeria?” he added.

The news of one form of insecurity or the other has become a new normal in the country, even as the country celebrated its 61st Independence anniversary on Friday, October 1, amidst demand for Buhari’s resignation.

Prominent Nigerians, international communities, and other citizens are worried about the woes confronting the nation.

The rising insecurity, free fall of the naira, declining foreign direct investment, disturbing unemployment rate and rising inflation, among others, are new realities.

However, he sought collective efforts to rescue the nation upon Buhari’s tenure completion.

He was a member of the 8th Senate.

The former lawmaker later told chieftains of the opposition party to start designing strategies to rescue the country.

The APC-led administration, he noted, had failed the country and lacked the capacity to unite or further develop it.

“We should start working out a master plan for Nigeria. After we have taken over democratically, we should restore peace and order that will be a foundation for economic resuscitation.”

In his remarks, the PDP State Chairman Felix Hassan welcomed Sani’s decision to join the party.

While applauding the former senator, he said only unity of purpose would help salvage the nation from its current predicaments.