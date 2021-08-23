24.1 C
Abuja

Six Fulani kidnappers in Taraba pledge to desist from criminality

Vincent Ufuoma

—as Miyetti Allah hands over 11 kidnappers to Police

SIX kidnappers have purportedly repented and sworn the Holy Qur’an in Taraba State, promising not to engage in kidnapping and cattle rustling again.

This happened during the formal inauguration of a 16-man committee set up to tackle criminal activities at Mararaban Kunini in the state’s Lau Local Government Area on Sunday.

The ceremony was also attended by the State Commissioner of Police Abimbola Sokoya and the state leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

MACBAN Chairman Sahabi Tukur, who handed over 11 other kidnappers to the Police, said that the committee was set up in response to a pledge his group had made before the Emir of Muri Abbas Tafida and state commissioner of police that they would expose criminal elements among them.

He said the committee members, drawn from all the Fulani clans in the state, would work along with Police and other security agents in all the 16 local government areas of the state to fish out kidnappers and other criminals.

The Police commissioner commended the Fulani for their resolve to address kidnapping and other crimes being perpetrated by bad eggs among them.

He assured the Fulani of his command’s support in their efforts to weed out criminals elements among them.

In July, the Emir had issued a 30-day ultimatum to herders to vacate the state, saying they were responsible for the kidnapping of residents for ransoms despite the hospitality shown them by the state.

