Soldier kills colleague, NGO staff, injures co-pilot of UN helicopter

THE Nigerian Army on Thursday, November 17, disclosed that one of its personnel shot and killed his colleague as well as an NGO staff, and also injured a co-pilot of a United Nations (UN) helicopter, in the North-East.

The Army made the disclosure in a statement by the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters of Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI, Samson Nantip Zhakom.

“The Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI regrets to inform the Public of a sad occurrence at one of our military bases today. A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East,” the statement said.

The statement added that the same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters before troops on the ground neutralised him.

“Own troops on the ground immediately neutralised the errant personnel. The injured co-pilot has been stabilised while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital.”

The Army said a detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced and promised that further details would be provided later.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a soldier in the Nigerian Army, Abayomi Ebun, hit and killed the Director of Finance at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC Ogbole James, a General, at the NAFRC headquarters in Lagos.

Ebun, who works at NARC, was said to be on a pass and travelled to Lagos to see his family before he knocked down the NAFRC Finance Director while driving out of the Barracks.

James, who was recently posted to Lagos from Abuja, where he worked at the Army Headquarters Garrison, was said to be walking to his office from his official accommodation, located at the NAFRC headquarters and barracks, when the Corporal, said to be driving crushed him from behind.

Sources said that the senior officer was evacuated immediately after the incident to the NAFRC Medical Center, where doctors confirmed him dead.