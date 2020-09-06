Southern Kaduna: We have agreed to bury our differences and be our brothers’ keepers -MACBAN

THE Kaduna State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), says it is ready to live in peace with its neighbors in the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the troubled and crisis torn area of Southern Kaduna.

The association announced this in a communique released at the end of a peace summit in Kafanchan on Sunday.

In the communique which was jointly signed by Hassan Tugga, the MACBAN state chairman, Abdulhamid Musa, Southern Kaduna Zonal Chairman, Shuaibu Usman, the Zonal Secretary and Ibrahim Zango, the Director of Media and Publicity, MACBAN appealed to farmers to allow their cattle to graze on government approved routes.

It also called on its members to prevent children from rearing cattle in the area in order to prevent the destruction of farm produce.

“The summit after all the deliberations it has reached the following resolutions: That we have agreed to reverse to our olden days relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area,” the communique read.

The cattle herders said they have agreed to bury their differences and be their brothers’ keepers henceforth in order to foster development in the area.

“We call on our people to stop allowing the under age children from rearing cattle in order to prevent further destruction of farm produce of the farmers within the area and beyond,” they said.

While commending the efforts of the state government and other stakeholders to ensuring lasting peace in the area, the association pledged its support to efforts of security agencies to restore peace in the area.

It called on its members to hand over every suspected criminal agents to security men.

“We also advised our people to be vigilant and hand over suspected criminals to security agencies that may be found within our communities,” it said.

“The summit strongly commended the efforts of Commanders of Operation Safe Haven and all his officers and men for their tireless efforts toward the restoration of peace in Southern Kaduna we have never seen this kind of efforts from military commander before.”

“Based on this reason we pledged our total support to the security outfits and all its efforts to restore total peace and security in Southern Kaduna.”

In order to alleviate the hardship and pains of some of its members and those who have lost dearly to the crisis, MACBAN called on both the Federal and State Governments for support.

“We appeal to the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to assist those who have lost their cattle’s and other source of livelihood in order to alleviate the hardship that the victims are facing.

“We call for the establishment joint community peace and security at all levels to monitor and maintain peace among neighboring communities,” it said.