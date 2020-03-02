SSS denies targeting PREMIUM TIMES editor, reporter

THE Department of State Security Services (SSS) has denied the alleged targeting of PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief, Muskilu Mojeed and reporter Samuel Ogundipe over a publication.

SSS through a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya said the reports that the secret service is targeting the news agency and any of its staff are not true.

“The report that the DSS is laying siege on premium times and has hacked the phones of one of its staff is false in its entirety,” the statement read.

Samuel Ogundipe, a reporter with the news agency has gone into hiding after he said his phone had been hacked by the state security service over an exclusive piece that revealed a fracas between the Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

Earlier on Sunday, two men suspected to be officers of the SSS had also attempted to invade the home Mojeed under the guise of delivering a letter meant for him.

However, the SSS said such reports are mere ‘sensationalism’ and there is no such activity going on in the agency.

“It is unfounded and just a needless sensationalism, there is no such operation at the moment by the Service targeted at the Premium Times, its editor or staff.

The security service added that if the need arises for such action, it would be carried out with decency.

“If there is any need for the DSS to discharge its duty, it surely has to do that with every sense of decency and in accordance with laid down procedures. Now the Service is not anywhere near the news agency,” the statement noted.

Notwithstanding, Ogundipe has said he would remain “underground” until he is certain of his safety.