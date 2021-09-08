State Security Service charge two of Igboho’s aides with terrorism

The case was instituted at the Federal High Court by SSS counsels S.M Bello and M. I Bennett, on September 1st.

The two aides Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Habibat Babatunde were accused of committing acts of terrorism, including unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and over 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

Babatunde was specifically accused of using her Facebook account as a platform to promote and incite terrorist activities.

The court has not fixed any date for hearing.

The ICIR had reported that the SSS only produced eight of the detainees on Monday, leaving the four others in detention, citing logistics issues as the reason for their absence.

The detainees have been in the custody of the SSS since July 1st after a raid on Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The SSS said they were stockpiling arms in their residence and planning to cause chaos in Nigeria but had failed to file charges against them.

However, the agency released eight of them last month despite court judgement that they should all be released.

According to their lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, additional two persons were released by the agency on September 3rd.

Author



Vincent UFUOMA