Strike: irate FCT workers dismiss court ruling, direct members to ‘sit at home’

SOME workers under the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reacted defiantly to a court order directing them to suspend their ongoing strike.

Mocking the ruling, the workers said they were no longer on strike but would shun work until their demands are met.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 27, ordered JUAC to suspend the industrial action that has shut down activities across the FCT.

The ICIR reported on Monday that primary and secondary schools across the nation’s capital were also shut down following a directive by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) ordering its members to join the strike.

JUAC gave the directive as contained in a communiqué signed by the FCT NUT Chairman, Secretary, and Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Shafas, Margaret Jethro, and Ibukun Adekeye, respectively. The union said the decision followed a directive by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) instructing all its affiliates in the FCT to comply with the strike.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the presiding judge, E.D. Subilim, granted an interlocutory injunction filed by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in suit number NICN/ABJ/17/2026, restraining JUAC and its leadership from continuing the strike pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The judge ruled that although the matter constituted a trade dispute and satisfied the necessary legal requirements, workers’ right to strike was not absolute. He held that once a trade dispute is referred to the National Industrial Court, workers are barred from embarking on any strike action, and where a strike is already underway, it must be suspended pending the court’s determination.

However, workers protesting at one of the FCTA facilities in Abuja described their response to the ruling as a “stay-at-home” action rather than a suspension of the strike.

“We are no more on strike, but we are in our house. Let them open the gate wide; we are in our house. Tell them Wike has won. Let them open all the gates,” one of the protesters, said.

The worker, who was addressing journalists alongside her colleagues, added that employees would only resume duties after their demands were met.

“When they meet our demands, we will come. We are not struggling with anybody. We are going home to relax and be praying,” she said.

“They have the gun, they have the power and the resources, but the people’s power is more than their own. We are remaining in our houses. We are no more on strike, but we are not resuming work,” the protester added.

Some protesters also chanted “Wike must go” during the demonstration, while insisting the industrial action must continue.

When The ICIR contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) Holina Adejoh, for an official reaction, she said there was no immediate response to the ruling.

According to her, the leadership of the union is currently meeting with the chairman of the NLC to review the court order and determine the next steps.

Backstory

The ICIR reported that the strike followed a directive issued by JUAC President, Rifkatu Iortyer, and Secretary, Abdullahi Saleh, dated January 8, ordering workers across all cadres to withdraw their services from Monday, January 19, in protest against what they called the government’s continued neglect of their demands.

The union said an earlier ultimatum issued on January 7 had elapsed without meaningful engagement from the authorities.

According to the group, key grievances include the non-payment of outstanding promotion arrears, delays in the conduct and release of promotion exercises, and what they described as the continued extension of service for retired directors and permanent secretaries, a practice they said was blocking career progression for serving officers.

The workers also accused the administration of failing to remit statutory deductions, including pension contributions and National Housing Fund payments, warning that the situation could jeopardise the future welfare of affected staff.

JUAC further expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the 2024 promotion examinations, describing the exercise as largely unsuccessful and alleging that a significant number of its members were adversely affected.

On Monday, the striking workers, backed by the NLC, picketed the Nigeria Industrial Court in Abuja.

They also reportedly attempted to block the motorcade of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who allegedly escaped through the FCTA’s back gate.