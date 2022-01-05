29.1 C
Abuja

Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos govt clears Dowen College students, staff

Bankole Abe
Sylvester Oromoni
Sylvester Oromoni

1min read

THE Lagos State government has cleared five students and staff of Dowen College linked to the death of a 12-year-old student of the college, Sylvester Oromoni.

The clearance was contained in a legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecution Adetutu Oshinusi and addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department and the trial magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola.

According to the advice, the interim and final autopsy reports issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and toxicology report of post -samples and that of the Central Hospital, Warri, were in agreement as to the cause of death, namely: septicaemia, lobar pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis, pyomyositis of the right ankle and acute bacteria pneumonia due to severe sepsis.

The toxicology result is also not indicative of any toxic or poisonous substance in the deceased’s body, it added.

The DPP’s legal advice concluded that based on these findings, there was ‘no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaughter and or malicious administering of poison with intent to harm against the five students.’

The students cleared by the state government are: Favour Benjamin (16), Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) and Kenneth Inyang (15) and 15-year-old Micheal Kashamu, the son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Officials of the school cleared by the government through the director of public prosecution are: Adesanya Olusesan Olusegun, Hammed Ayomo Bariyu, Celina Uduak, Valentine Igboekweze, and one Adeyemi.

Also cleared was Kingsley Otuaro, the school building manager in Lekki.

The state also directed that all the suspects be released if they were still in custody.

Late Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly attacked by senior students of Dowen College, where he reportedly sustained internal injuries that resulted in his demise.

The ICIR had reported the arrest of five students of Dowen College in connection with Oromomi’s death.

