Falana asks police to invite Olunloyo for questioning over false information on Oromoni’s death

THE Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana has asked the Lagos State Police Command to question controversial Nigerian blogger Kemi Olunloyo for spreading false information about the late 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

Falana made the appeal in a petition signed by Taiwo Olawanle of Falana & Falana’s Chambers on Monday.

In the petition addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, the lawyer alleged that Olunloyo, who has a penchant for spreading false information, was trying to destroy the name of Sylvester on social media.

He said that the blogger claimed that the late Dowen College student had submitted himself to be beaten and also drank engine oil as part of a process to join a cult group in the school.

The chamber noted that although the students and staff of the college suspected to have played a role in the brutal murder of Oromini had made useful statements to the Police, Olunloyo had just introduced another twist to the incident through her reckless allegations against the deceased.

It said Olunloyo’s statements, which she recorded, had gone viral on social media with the sole purpose of diverting attention from the ongoing investigation by the Police.

“Apart from attempting to destroy the name of Sylvester Oromoni, Ms Olunloyo has exacerbated the tragedy of his parents, family members and friends without any justification whatsoever,” he said.

“Even though the reckless statement is a figment of the imagination of Ms Olunloyo, we are of the strong view that she ought to assist the Police in the ongoing investigation into the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni.”

He further urged the Police to prosecute the blogger in a competent court if she could not substantiate her allegations against the deceased.

Oromoni’s death has continued to generate mixed reactions across the country. He died under very mysterious and controversial conditions.

Before he died, Oromoni had told his parents that five senior students of the college had brutally attacked him in his dormitory.

According to the deceased father, the five students, who had attacked him for rejecting their advances to join a ‘secret cult,’ also fed him with a liquid substance.

However, the school dismissed the claim, claiming that Oromoni sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.

Last week, the college authorities reiterated that Oromoni only sustained a leg injury shortly before his family took him away from the school.