Oromoni family calls on Nigerians to continue seeking justice for late Sylvester

Vincent Ufuoma

ONE month after the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old Dowen College student, his family has asked Nigerians to continue seeking justice for him.

The family made this known in a statement shared with The ICIR on Thursday.

Keyness Oromoni signed the statement on behalf of the family.

“As we remember his absence exactly one month later, continue to lend your voice to the call for Justice for Sylvester Jnr Oromoni,” the statement said in part.

“The journey is just beginning. Justice for him may just mean salvation for your son, daughter, your niece, cousin or even friend.”

While expressing the trauma Oromoni’s death had put the family, the family thanked Nigerians for their support

They also expressed their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for sympathising with them and promising justice for their son.

Last month, Sylvester was a subject of controversy both within and outside Nigeria. He died under controversial conditions.

Before he died, Oromoni had told his parents that five senior college students had brutally attacked him in his dormitory.

According to the deceased’s father, the five students, who had attacked him for rejecting their advances to join a ‘secret cult,’ also fed him with a liquid substance.

However, the school dismissed the claim, claiming that the boy sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.

Last week, the five students and staff of Dowen College indicted in a police investigation were granted an N1 million bail by a magistrate court in Lagos.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Oromoni family calls on Nigerians to continue seeking justice for late Sylvester

