Withdrawing soldiers from correctional centres in Ondo will cause jailbreak -Akeredolu

— 1 min read

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the sudden withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from correctional centers across the state.

According to his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde, the governor, who received a full briefing of the situation from the Commissioner of Police Oyediran Oyeyemi on Wednesday, was worried that the action could encourage jailbreak.

While stating that the decision came to him as a surprise, Akeredolu wondered why soldiers would be withdrawn from correctional centres belonging to the Federal Government.

He said that a possible jailbreak resulting from soldiers’ withdrawal from correctional facilities could heighten and worsen the state’s security situation.

He said that findings into the remote cause of the action had only revealed that it was an ‘order from above’ without corresponding details.

He noted that proactive efforts had been made to secure these centres to forestall jailbreaks.

The statement noted that the governor had met with other security heads in the state, particularly the Police, and charged them to take over the responsibility of internal security in the state.