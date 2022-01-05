31.1 C
Abuja

Withdrawing soldiers from correctional centres in Ondo will cause jailbreak -Akeredolu

News
Vincent Ufuoma

Related

1min read

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the sudden withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from correctional centers across the state.

According to his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde, the governor, who received a full briefing of the situation from the Commissioner of Police Oyediran Oyeyemi on Wednesday, was worried that the action could encourage jailbreak.

While stating that the decision came to him as a surprise, Akeredolu wondered why soldiers would be withdrawn from correctional centres belonging to the Federal Government.

He said that a possible jailbreak resulting from soldiers’ withdrawal from correctional facilities could heighten and worsen the state’s security situation.

He said that findings into the remote cause of the action had only revealed that it was an ‘order from above’ without corresponding details.

He noted that proactive efforts had been made to secure these centres to forestall  jailbreaks.

The statement noted that the governor had met with other security heads in the state, particularly the Police, and charged them to take over the responsibility of internal security in the state.

Reporter at | Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Investigations

Investigation: How N41m mismanaged through failed, abandoned skills acquisition centres in Bauchi

By Idris Kamal IBRAHIM IN 2019, Senator Nazif Gamawa representing Bauchi North at the upper...
News

Withdrawing soldiers from correctional centres in Ondo will cause jailbreak -Akeredolu

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the sudden withdrawal of men of the...
National News

Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos govt clears Dowen College students, staff

THE Lagos State government has cleared five students and staff of Dowen College linked...
News

Police repel terrorist attack in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police say they repelled a terrorist attack along Gusau - Tsafe...
Breaking News

Buhari finally appoints chief economic adviser after ICIR’s report

SPECIAL Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, announced...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Magodo Estate suffers another lockdown

How Delta State Government spent over N20bn on two IPP projects that are yet...

Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos govt clears Dowen College students, staff

INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought (Part 1)

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (Part one)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSylvester Oromoni: Lagos govt clears Dowen College students, staff
Next articleInvestigation: How N41m mismanaged through failed, abandoned skills acquisition centres in Bauchi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.