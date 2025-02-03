Read Also:

2023 BET Awards: Davido thrills audience as Burna Boy, Tems emerge winners
Fans react as Wizkid, Tems perform at 2023 Essence Festival
Key events that will shape entertainment, sports in 2025
Nigeria dominates 2025 Grammy nominations for Best African Music Performance category

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid – MMS
Burna Boy – Higher
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational

Tems – Love Me JeJe – WINNER

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco
Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II – WINNER

Read Also:

2023 BET Awards: Davido thrills audience as Burna Boy, Tems emerge winners
Fans react as Wizkid, Tems perform at 2023 Essence Festival
Key events that will shape entertainment, sports in 2025
Nigeria dominates 2025 Grammy nominations for Best African Music Performance category
Rema – Heis
Tems – Born in the Wild

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Kehlani – After Hours
Muni Long – Ruined Me

SZA – Saturn – WINNER
Tems – Burning