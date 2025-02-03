NIGERIAN singer Temilade Openiyi, otherwise known as Tems, has won the award for Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Her song Love Me JeJe earned her the win, surpassing Tomorrow by Yemi Alade, MMS by Asake featuring Wizkid, Sensational by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, and Higher by Burna Boy in the same category.

This victory marks Tems’ second Grammy award. She won the first in 2023.

The award which took place at the crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, honoured and raised funds for those impacted by the California wildfires.

The ICIR reported that Tems made history as the sole African artist with three nominations in the global music category. Her debut album, “Born in the Wild” was nominated for Best Global Music Album, while ‘Burning’ was nominated for Best R&B Song which she lost to SZA.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Music’s biggest night featured major wins for Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night with five wins across multiple categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance for his hit Not Like Us.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman in the 21st century to win Album of the Year, securing the award along with Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.

Below are the categories featuring Nigerian nominees :

For the complete list of nominees and winners, check the official Grammy website here