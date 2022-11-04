27 C
Abuja

Terror alert: Abuja hotels, guests to undergo security checks

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Abuja City Gate
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has directed that hotels operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the guests checking into them would henceforth undergo security scrutiny and profiling.

The directive followed recent terror alerts issued by the United States and the United Kingdom warning of likely terror attacks in the FCT.

According to the AMMC, the profiling would be done by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) alongside security operatives.

The authorities have also given a one-week ultimatum to hotels operating in residential buildings to close down, failing which punitive measures would be applied against them.

AMMC Coordinator Umar Shuaibu announced the fresh directive at news conference in Abuja.

Shuaibu explained that the renewed clampdown against erring hotels, guest houses and motels, among others in the FCT, was to help tackle insecurity in the nation’s capital.

He stressed that unregistered hospitality facilities allowed criminal elements to hide and perpetrate their crimes.

- Advertisement -

Shuiabu insisted that all hotels, and the like, must henceforth profile all their guests and liaise with relevant security agencies to nip crimes and criminalities in the bud.

“The FCTA has observed with great concern that some random persons altered their land use from the initial approved purpose to hospitality purposes; many of these contraventions are residential quarters that were converted to hotels, brothels etc. These constitute security challenges in the entire territory.

“Also identified is that many criminal elements disguise themselves, check into some of these hospitality services as guests, and hide out before and after carrying out their nefarious activities.

“These property owners are operating hotels without following the appropriate procedure of acquiring all necessary approvals from the relevant agencies of the FCTA,” Shuaibu said.

Shuaibu listed some conditions that must be met to operate facilities such as hotels, guest houses and tourism centres. According to him, they must be registered and licensed with the Social Development Secretariat, and every hospitality operator must profile all guests and visitors.

He added that any operator willing to remain in business should use the one-week window for registration, adding that such operators must be responsible for their own internal security arrangements.

He warned operators to comply with the directive and reiterated that it would not be business as usual.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

FG to complete railway projects with foreign loans

THE Federal Government has revealed plans to complete the Kaduna-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri and Kano-Maradi...
Health

BHCPF: After ICIR/IBP-funded investigation, Cross River health agency to sanction erring staff, distribute laptops

By Ogar Monday THE Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency has revealed that...
Health

How inadequate manpower cripples primary healthcare in Nasawara 

MANY Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) employees in Nasarawa State are either contract staff or...
Featured News

MRA charges FG to investigate attacks on journalists, prosecute perpetrators

THE Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has charged the Nigerian government to fulfill its obligations...
Business and Economy

Again, Emirates suspends flight operations to Nigeria

EMIRATES Airlines has suspended flight operations to and from Nigeria effective October 29, 2022. A...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG to complete railway projects with foreign loans

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.