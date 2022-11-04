30.1 C
Earth Journalism Network offers biodiversity story grants 2022

Blessing Otoibhi
Biodiversity Story Grants 2022
EARTH Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications for its Biodiversity Story Grants 2022

The grant aims to support the production of in-depth stories that highlight previously untold threats to global biodiversity or explore new conservation-based solutions.

Applications are open to journalists (online, print, television, radio) and other expert media practitioners with experience in investigative reporting and covering environmental issues.

EJN encourages applications from freelancers and staff from all types of media organisations—international, national, local, and community-based.

Grants of up to $5,000 each, depending on the proposal and needs, will be allocated.

EJN says this year’s theme will be focused on supporting under-reported stories of trafficking of endangered flora and fauna and its impacts: new or little-known threats to species diversity; new methods to track environmental crimes such as illegal mining and logging, and other drivers of biodiversity loss.

It will also focus on innovative, potentially scalable conservation solutions led by communities, governments or corporations. Efforts to boost “green” and “blue” economies to enable development that conserves rather than exploits the environment will also be considered.

The organiser says, “Earth’s wildlife populations have dropped by ~69% in just under 50 years, according to the latest Living Planet Report produced by the World Wildlife Fund and Zoological Society of London.

“As humans persist in clearing forests, trading in species of flora and fauna, consuming beyond the limits of the planet and polluting on an industrial scale, the biodiversity that sustains a liveable planet continues to disappear.”

The deadline for the submission of applications is November 21, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

