The JournalismAI offers festival on journalism, artificial intelligence

THE JournalismAI Festival is inviting applications to its JournalismAI Festival 2022.

The programme is slated for December 7, 2022, to December 8, 2022.

The event is organised by Polis at the London School of Economics and Political Science and supported by the Google News Initiative.

The first day of the festival will feature a presentation of innovative projects on exciting AI-powered tools.

The second day of the festival features inspiring conversations and case studies from the cutting edge of journalism and artificial intelligence.

Anyone interested in the intersection between journalism and artificial intelligence can attend this free event.

The organiser says: “When it comes to gender, race, and ethnicity, both journalism and artificial intelligence have a representation problem.

“Media professionals who identify as women or LGBTQ+, people of colour, and those from the Global South and other marginalised communities, face significantly more challenges in getting their work recognised on the global stage.”

The sessions will also be available on YouTube.

Participants must sign up to the JournalismAI newsletter here.

The registration is ongoing and interested applicants should apply here.