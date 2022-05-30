28.1 C
Abuja

Thomson Foundation offers course on African storytelling

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
THOMSON Foundation, in partnership with Africa No Filter, is inviting registration to its course “African Stories: A guide for journalists on how to tell better stories about Africa.”

The course aims to guide journalists on how they can be part of a pivotal storytelling change taking place in African journalism, telling the untold stories through the eyes and lives of ordinary people.

African journalists can enroll in a free online storytelling course.

Journalists will learn how to challenge the stereotypical image of Africa and Africans, the importance of understanding their audience, how to source and verify stories and information, and more.

This is a self-paced course.

Journalists who complete the course will receive a certificate and get a chance to pitch their stories, get paid, and publish.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.

