Three herders arraigned for violating anti-open grazing law in Bayelsa

THREE herders have been arraigned in court for violating Bayelsa State’s anti-open grazing law.

The culprits were arraigned in a magistrate court in Yenagoa by the Bayelsa State Livestock Management Committee on Wednesday.

However, the Presiding Magistrate Stanley Ekeru granted the each of the suspects N200,000 bail.

He added that the bail must be perfected by a surety who owned landed property and reside in the state.

He also adjourned the case to December 21 for a hearing.

The state’s Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulations Law 2021 was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri in February.

The law bans open grazing in the state.