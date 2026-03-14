Timeline: Boko Haram, ISWAP attacks on Nigerian military bases since 2025

SINCE early 2025, Nigeria’s northeast, where Boko Haram and its splinter faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), operate, has witnessed renewed attacks on military formations.

In recent months, insurgents have carried out coordinated assaults on several miliitary bases, killing soldiers, senior officers, civilians working closely with the Joint Task Force, destroying military assets and seizing weapons and vehicles. While some of the attacks were successful, others were repelled by troops.

In an investigation by The ICIR, a former top commander of the group said many Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders who had previously surrendered returned to the battlefield after the Nigerian government allegedly failed to fulfil promises made to them. According to him, authorities had pledged housing and vocational training as part of their reintegration.

The ICIR has documented all attacks launched by these groups on military bases from January 2025 to the most recent incidents. The findings show that 11 of the 12 attacks occurred in Borno State, while one took place in Yobe State.

March 9, 2026 – Gujba, Yobe State

Terrorists attacked a military formation in Goniri, Gujba Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State on Sunday night through the early hours of Monday, March 9, 2026. During the attack, the terrorists destroyed military operational vehicles. However, troops of the Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai, repelled the attack as the terrorists were eventually forced to retreat after suffering heavy casualties.

March 9 2026 – Kukawa, Borno State

In another attack by the Islamist terrorists during the early hours of the day stormed a town in Kukawa LGA, Borno State from multiple directions and launched an attack on the military camp in Borno State. They killed the Commanding Officer, identified as Umar Farouq, a Lieutenant Colonel who was in charge of military operations in Kukawa and other military officers. Farouq sustained critical injuries and died on his way to Maiduguri for medical treatment. Other soldiers lost their lives as a result of the attack.

March 5-6, 2026 – Konduga, Mainok, Jakana and Marte, Borno State.

The insurgents simultaneously attacked four military bases. The terrorists attacked Konduga, Mainok, and Jakana around 10:30 pm on Thursday night. They eventually launched another attack in Marte town around 3:00 am on Friday.

The Commanding Officer of 222 Battalion Konduga a Lieutenant Colonel, SI Iliyasu, was killed along with some soldiers during the attack.

According to Uba Sani, the Spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, the military, in repelling the attacks killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists.

March 1, 2026 – Bama, Borno State

The terrorists carried out a deadly attack on the Forward Operations Base, a military position in Mayanti, Bama LGA, Borno State. The terrorists killed its commander, Umar Ibrahim Mairiga alongside three soldiers and a hunter.

January 29, 2026 – Bama, Borno State

A forest guard attached to a military formation was killed and an army lieutenant was also declared missing when the insurgents attacked a military base in Kawuri community located in Bama LGA, Borno State. The attackers were also reported to have set fire to parts of the military base before retreating into the surrounding hills under the cover of darkness.

January 23, 2026 – Damasak, Malam-Fatori, Borno State

At least 20 Nigerian soldiers were reportedly killed while several others were injured in a suspected attack by fighters from the ISIL affiliate in West Africa Province (ISWAP) after the attackers targeted an army base in the remote Malam-Fatori town in Borno State. One of the surviving victims said the attack lasted for more than three hours.

In another attack, ISWAP fighters launched an attack on a military patrol and killed a Nigerian Army major in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar LGA in Borno State. According to sources, the deceased officer was leading a foot patrol of about 30 soldiers when the team came under explosives and gun attack by the insurgents.

September 19, 2025 – Bama, Borno State

Suspected insurgents raided Banki, a town in Bama LGA in Borno State and seized ammunition and weapons from the military barracks. One soldier from 152 Battalion, stationed in the town, said the insurgents came in large numbers, forcing security forces to retreat after heavy gunfire.

May 30, 2025 – Gwoza, Borno State

Suspected terrorists attacked troops from Sector One’s 26 Task Force Brigade station at Bita military base in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. In an effort to repel the attack on its base, the Nigerian Army killed at least 60 Boko Haram terrorists.

May 12, 2025 – Marte, Borno State

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists launched an attack on a Nigerian Army base in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, resulting in casualties and the capture of some soldiers. Local and security sources confirmed that the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Monday, at the Forward Operation Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion. During the encounter, several soldiers were killed, some were captured, and others fled towards Dikwa.

March 25, 2025 – Ngala, Borno/Cameroonian border

Armed fighters in light tactical vehicles stormed a military outpost in Wulgo, a village about 12 kilometres from the Cameroonian border town of Fotokol. According to Cameroon’s Defence Ministry, the armed men killed 12 soldiers and injured a dozen others.

March 24, 2025 – Damboa , Borno State

The terrorists struck an army base in the Wajiroko, Damboa LGA of Borno State and set military equipment on fire. The insurgents were suspected to have initially launched their attack using drones before advancing with a ground assault. One of the soldiers in the Wajiroko brigade said at least four soldiers were killed and several others injured, including the brigade commander.

January 4, 2025 – Damboa, Borno State

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), six soldiers were killed and several others missing during a terrorist attack on a military base at Sabon Gari in Damboa LGA of Borno State. In a statement by Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, 34 members of the ISWAP were killed, while 23 AK-47 weapons, and over 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered.