FULL LIST: Tinubu assigns countries to Fani-Kayode, Omokri, Yakubu, other ambassadors

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors-designate to Nigeria’s diplomatic missions worldwide, assigning several prominent political figures to key countries and multilateral institutions.

Among those posted are former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, former presidential aide Reno Omokri, and former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

A statement issued on Friday, March 6, by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the deployment followed the confirmation of the nominees by the Nigerian Senate in December 2025.

According to the statement, the postings involve 34 non-career ambassadors and 31 career diplomats who will represent Nigeria in different countries and international organisations.

Among the non-career envoys, Fani-Kayode was assigned to Germany, while Omokri will represent Nigeria in Mexico.

Yakubu, who served as INEC chairman for two terms, was posted to Qatar.

Other appointees include former interior minister Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau to China, former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu to Spain, and former health minister Isaac Folorunso Adewole to Canada.

Also on the list are former presidential adviser Ita Enang, who was posted to South Africa, and former senator Grace Bent assigned to Togo.

Businessman and politician Jimoh Ibrahim was named Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The list also includes former Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was posted to Greece, and former Plateau senator Nora Ladi Daduut to South Korea.

In the career diplomat category, several ambassadors were assigned to strategic missions across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

According to the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Nigeria) has already received agrément from the government of the United Kingdom for the appointment of Aminu Dalhatu as Nigeria’s High Commissioner.

Similarly, the government of France has granted agrément for Ambassador Ayodele Oke to serve as Nigeria’s envoy in Paris.

The Presidency said the ministry had transmitted the nominations of the remaining ambassadors to their host countries to seek agrément in line with diplomatic practice.

The development came hours after The ICIR reported how the Tinubu’s administration had long delayed the posting of the ambassadors to their respective states despite initially taking over two years to nominate them.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President Bayo Onanuga had told The ICIR that the list of postings was ready and awaiting concurrence from host nations.

According to the Presidency, the delay in postings was due to standard diplomatic procedures requiring agrément from host countries, including security vetting, background checks, and approval of credentials.

“There’s nothing delaying. He has already done it. If you understand the way the Presidency works, you cannot just announce the postings of those people. You need to get the concurrence of the countries where our ambassadors are going to. I can tell you that the list is ready, the postings are ready and maybe tomorrow we are going to release it. Maybe tomorrow. I have the list of the postings. We are waiting for words from those countries where our ambassadors are going,” Onanuga said.

Recall that in December 2025, the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs screened and approved non-career ambassadorial nominees forwarded by Tinubu.

Subsequently, in January 2026, Tinubu began reversing this vacuum by approving ambassadorial postings for three key envoys, including former national security adviser, Lateef Kayode Are, to the United States, former ambassadorial head of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, to France, and former ambassador Aminu Dalhatu to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the statement noted that Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Nigeria) to immediately commence induction programmes for the ambassadors and high commissioners ahead of their deployments.

STATEHOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPROVES THE POSTINGS OF AMBASSADORS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations. The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate last December.

SEE THE FULL LIST BELOW

POSTINGS OF NON-CAREER AMBASSADORS / HIGH COMMISSIONERS

S/N NAME MISSION APPROVED

1. SENATOR GRACE BENT: LOME-TOGO

2. SEN. ITA ENANG: SOUTH AFRICA

3. IKPEAZU VICTOR: SPAIN

4. NKECHI LINDA UFOCHUKWU: TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL

5. MAHMUD YAKUBU: QATAR

6. PAUL OGA ADIKWU: THE VATICAN CITY HOLY SEE

7. VICE ADMIRAL IBOK-ETE EKWE IBAS: THE PHILIPPINES

8. MR. RENO OMOKRI: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

9. HON. (ENGR.) ABASI BRAIMAH (FMHR): BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

10. MRS. ERELU ANGELA ADEBAYO: PORTUGAL

11. BARR. OLUMILUA OLUWAYIMIKA AYOTUNWA: TOKYO, JAPAN

12. RT. HON. UGWUANYI IFEANYI LAWRENCE: ATHENS, GREECE

13. BARR. CHIOMA PRISCILLA OHAKIM: WARSAW, POLAND

14. AMINU DALHATU: UNITED KINGDOM, UK

15. LT. GEN ABDULRAHMAN BELLO DAMBAZAU: BEIJING, CHINA

16. HON. TASIU MUSA MAIGARI: GAMBIA

17. OLUFEMI PEDRO: AUSTRALIA

18. BARR. MUHAMMED UBANDOMA ALIYU: ARGENTINA

19. LATEEF KAYODE ARE: USA

20. AMB. JOSEPH SOLA IJI: RUSSIA

21. SEN. JIMOH IBRAHIM: UN PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE

22. FEMI FANI KAYODE: GERMANY

23. PROF. ISAAK FOLORUNSO ADEWOLE: OTTAWA, CANADA

24. AJIMOBI FATIMA FLORENCE (F): AUSTRIA

25. MRS. LOLA AKANDE (F): SWEDEN

26. AYODELE OKE: FRANCE

27. YAKUBU N. GAMBO: SAUDI ARABIA

28. SENATOR PROF. NORA LADI DADUUT: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

29. BARR. ONUEZE CHUKWUJIKA JOE OKOCHA SAN: DUBLIN

30. DR. KULU HARUNA ABUBAKAR: TUNIS, TUNISIA

31. RT. HON. JERRY SAMUEL MANWE: PORT OF SPAIN, T&T

POSTINGS OF CAREER AMBASSADORS / HIGH COMMISSIONERS LIST

S/N NAME MISSION APPROVED

1. AMB. NWABIOLA EZENWA CHUKWUMEKA: COTE D’IV/OIRE

2. BESTO MAIMUNA IBRAHIM: NIAMEY-NIGER

3. MONICA OKWUCHUKWU ENEBECHI: SAO TOME, STP

4. AMB. MOHAMMED MAHMUD LELE: ALGIERS-ALGERIA

5. ENDONI SYNDOPH PAEBI: OUAGADOUGOU-BURKINA FASO

6. AHMED MOHAMMED MONGUNO: CAIRO EGYPT

7. AMB.JANE ADAMS (NEE OKON) MICHAEL (F): KINGSTON-JAMAICA

8. AMB. CLARK-OMERU ALEXANDRA (F): LUSAKA-ZAMBIA

9. CHIMA GEOGGREY LIOMA DAVID: BAMAKO-MALI

10. AMB. ODUMAH YVONNE EHINOSEN: MALABO –E/GUINEA

11. AMB WASA SEGUN IGE: BEIRUT, LEBANON

12. RUBEN ABIMBOLA SAMUEL (F): ROME, ITALY

13. AMB.ONAGA OGECHUKWU KINGSLEY: MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE

14. AMB.MAGAJI UMAR: KINSASHA, DR CONGO

15. AMB.MUHAMMAD SAIDU DAHIRU: NEW DELHI-INDIA

16. AMB. ABDUSSALAM HABU ZAYYAD: DAKAR-SENEGAL

17. AMB SHEHU ILU BARDE: ACCRA GHANA

18. AMB.AMINU NASIR: ETHIOPIA

19. ABUBAKAR MUSA MUSA: N’DJAMENA, CHAD

20. AMB. HAIDARA MOHAMMED IDRIS: THE HAGUE-NETHERLANDS

21. AMB.BAKO ADAMU UMAR: RABAT-MOROCCO

22. AMB. SULU GAMBARI OLATUNJI AHMED: MALAYSIA

23. AMB.ROMATA MOHAMMED OMOBOLANLE (F): TANZANIA

24. AMB. SHAGA JOHN SHAMAH: BOTSWANA

25. SALAU, HAMZA MOHAMMED: TEHRAN, IRAN

26. AMB.IBRAHIM DANLAMI: KENYA

27. IBRAHIM ADEOLA MOPELOLA (F): COTONOU-BENIN

28. AMB.AYENI ADEBAYO EMMANUEL: BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

29. AMB.AKANDE WAHAB ADEKOLA: BERNE-SWITZERLAND

30. AMB. AREWA (NEE ADEDOKUN) ESTHER (F): WINDHOEK-NAMIBIA

31. AMB.GERGADI JOSEPH JOHN: LIBREVILLE-GABON

32. AMB. LUTHER OGBOMODE AYO-KALATA (F): SIERRA LEONE

33. DANLADI YAKUBU NYAKU : KHARTOUM-SUDAN

34. BELLO DOGON-DAJI HALIRU: BANGKOK, THAILAND